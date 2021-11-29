Sorairo Utility is a new anime series about golf. It is made by Yostar Pictures and directed by Kengo Saitō. The show will debut (start) in December 2021.

Kengo Saito, the animation director for Kiznaiver, Little Witch Academia, and SSSS.Dynazenon is directing the anime. Kota Nozomi is writing the screenplay with Akira Amemiya in charge of a storyboard.

The series follows Minami, who is not very good at golf. Her friends Haruka and Ayaka are also playing golf.

What are the production and expected release date for Sorairo Utility?

On October 25th, 2021, Yostar Pictures announced their original anime. It was later revealed that the anime is a television series with Kengo Saitō directing it, Kota Nozomi writing the screenplay, and Akira Amemiya in charge of storyboarding. Tokyo MX will air the new series on December 31, 2021.

Production:

Yostar is an animation studio founded in 2020 and it is the production house of Sorairo Utility. The CEO of Yostar Pictures is Hengda Lee. Arch is a company from Tokyo. They helped make the Promark movie. The studio was set up with help from them. They are managing it now. The studio made an animated show for a game called Arknights on a phone. They also made the Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! television anime series.

Anime production company Yostar Pictures announced an original anime on Monday. They announced this with the first key visual.

Yostar Pictures has an anime about golf. One day it teased its anime on Facebook and all the people who like golf saw it. The show is about three girls who want to play golf just like grown-ups.

The company has been mysterious about the anime and they have unveiled some of it now that it is getting close to being on TV and show’s setting might seem cute and happy, but the latest video shows that it is more serious.

What are the voice cast and Characters?

Minami

Voiced by: Miyu Takagi

Haruka

Voiced by: Yurina Amami

Ayaka

Voiced by: Ayasa Goto

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the expected plot of Sorairo Utility?

In this story, a girl named Minami is learning to play golf. She meets two other girls who also want to learn how to play the game. They help each other and work as a team. The video has a good feel to it. It is wholesome and makes you want to be part of the group. The people in the video seem like they are friends, and they enjoy playing golf together.

The show is more serious than it seems. We see Minami practicing by herself in a forest. It will make people feel like they are on the edge of their seats, just like other sports anime. The animation studio Yostar Pictures has released a new trailer for Sorairo Utility, the original anime with a golf theme. They have also revealed the release date.

Last week, with the promotional video below, the visual for this anime was also released online. It will be shown on Tokyo MX on December 31 at 7:30 pm Japan time. Sorairo Utility is a new anime from Yostar Pictures. It’s about two girls and their adventures.

Writers, directors, and more:

The show follows the adventures of a high school student who is learning how to play golf and her friends. The director, Kengo Saito, had wanted to make this kind of show for a long time.

Kota Nozomi is writing the script of this anime while Akira Amemiya is doing the storyboard.

Yostar Pictures is an animation studio. Arc, a company in Japan, helped make the anime “Promise”. They also made the animations for “Arknights.” And now they are making an animated series based on Arknights and its name is Azur Lane: Slow Ahead.