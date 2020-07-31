Sorry Donald Trump: 2020 presidential elections are underway (opinion)

In Washington, DC, fears of a new war were deep. In a particularly anxious meeting, a young employee noted that Secretary of State George Marshall remained calm and collected. "Mr. Secretary," he asked, "how can you remain so calm during this terrible crisis?" Marshall, who was the Chief of Staff of the US Army during World War II, bluntly replied, "I've seen worse."
Like George Marshall, we as a nation have seen worse, both epidemiologically and economically. Voting, the central and unifying act of functional democracy, developed in the troublesome decades past.
It is insulting to the American public to even suggest that this sacred constitutional right should be undermined by an authoritarian president who intercepts national polls on Joe Biden.
Since the early days of the republic, regular elections and the orderly transfer of power have been signatures of American democracy. The fact that we were able to accomplish both so soon is a testament to the Founders' wisdom, but even they disagreed on the limits of executive authority.
In 1797, that concern faced its first test when President John Adams contemplated a second term amid mounting tensions with France. Jefferson, Adams vice president, feared escalation could distract the nation from the "axis of free and frequent elections." If war came, he wrote, no one could foresee "what port it will take us to."
Fortunately, Adams kept the peace. The 1800 election proceeded as planned. And for more than 150 years later, Americans did not accept the possibility of postponing our quadrennial presidential rite, despite the war, panic, and plague.
Public opinion was divided, and most New England states refused to send militiamen to the cause and then formulated a plan to separate from the Union. With the nation divided and under attack, Madison could easily have considered postponing that year's election.
Instead, he won a second term, maintained union, and negotiated an end to hostilities.
Across the country, intemperate voices argued, as one commentator put it, "that politics should be completely suspended during the construction of the defense program; that opponents of the ruling party should sit down and shut up; that, in fact, the Presidency elections should be postponed until the danger to this country ends. "
"For more than three centuries," Roosevelt continued, "Americans have been building a free society on this continent, a society in which the promise of the human spirit can fulfill … This is what we must continue to build. – this that We must continue to defend. It is the task of our generation, yours and mine. But we build and defend not only for our generation. We defend the foundations established by our parents. We build a life for generations not yet born. We defend and build a way of life, not just for the United States, but for all of humanity. "
Like Lincoln, Roosevelt understood his duty toward the Founders' great experiment.
In the post-war era, the United States continued to be the symbol of a rock solid democracy. Candidates could come and go, but faith in what seemed like the natural cycle of our elections was almost absolute.
Fast-forward to 2004. As the first post-September 11 presidential elections approached, Newsweek reported that members of the George W. Bush administration wanted to usurp the power of Congress to set presidential election dates, citing the need for quick decision-making when terrorists strike immediately. before the elections.
A Texas voter quoted in Odessa American was straight to the point: "We expect this type of conversation from can dictators or banana republics of the Third World desperate to stay in power," he said, "not from the current administration of the oldest in the world." world constitutional republic. "
So the next time Trump tweets or suggests that the 2020 election could be postponed, patriotic lawmakers should shut it down tight. Ballots will be issued.
Our country has seen worse things and always had the strength and democratic idealism to continue. November 3 is the day with the golden seal. The race for the White House has begun.