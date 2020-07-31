Sorry Donald Trump: 2020 presidential elections are underway (opinion)

In Washington, DC, fears of a new war were deep. In a particularly anxious meeting, a young employee noted that Secretary of State George Marshall remained calm and collected. "Mr. Secretary," he asked, "how can you remain so calm during this terrible crisis?" Marshall, who was the Chief of Staff of the US Army during World War II, bluntly replied, "I've seen worse."

Like George Marshall, we as a nation have seen worse, both epidemiologically and economically. Voting, the central and unifying act of functional democracy, developed in the troublesome decades past.

It is insulting to the American public to even suggest that this sacred constitutional right should be undermined by an authoritarian president who intercepts national polls on Joe Biden.

Since the early days of the republic, regular elections and the orderly transfer of power have been signatures of American democracy. The fact that we were able to accomplish both so soon is a testament to the Founders' wisdom, but even they disagreed on the limits of executive authority.

Concern that a president might be seduced by monarchism and tyranny led them to reverse Congress with the sole power to schedule presidential elections, but Thomas Jefferson, for example, was concerned that by not writing term limits on the Constitution (those who arrived later), presidents could take advantage of an "elective monarchy" to remain in power for life.

In 1797, that concern faced its first test when President John Adams contemplated a second term amid mounting tensions with France. Jefferson, Adams vice president, feared escalation could distract the nation from the "axis of free and frequent elections." If war came, he wrote, no one could foresee "what port it will take us to."

Fortunately, Adams kept the peace. The 1800 election proceeded as planned. And for more than 150 years later, Americans did not accept the possibility of postponing our quadrennial presidential rite, despite the war, panic, and plague.

The first wartime election occurred just 15 years after Jefferson's foreboding. In June 1812, President James Madison declared war on Britain, precipitating the war of 1812. During the summer and fall, American forces took fierce action in Michigan and western New York.

Public opinion was divided, and most New England states refused to send militiamen to the cause and then formulated a plan to separate from the Union. With the nation divided and under attack, Madison could easily have considered postponing that year's election.

Instead, he won a second term, maintained union, and negotiated an end to hostilities.

Less than half a century later, Abraham Lincoln faced an even more serious threat to the union. His election on a platform against slavery in 1860 had precipitated southern secession, which in turn sparked the Civil War.

By 1864, the Union and Confederacy had fought some of the bloodiest battles in history, with hundreds of thousands dead. However, plans for the election went ahead, driven largely by Lincoln himself.

Just a year earlier, his speech on the Gettysburg battlefield had committed a generation of Americans to ensuring that "government by the people, by the people, for the people will not perish from the land." It remains our most inspiring reminder of America's national purpose.

Through Reconstruction, the Golden Age, and the first decades of the 20th century, Americans faced droughts and harvests, crushing wealth inequality, economic panic, and the horrors of World War I, all without deviating from the cause. to which Lincoln had dedicated them.

Then came the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, which killed some 50 million people worldwide, including 675,000 Americans. It was one of the most disruptive disasters in modern history, forcing the closure of churches, schools, entertainment, and even federal courts, but not the polling places.

In 1918, as the midterm elections approached, newspapers calmly alternated the news about the terrible death toll from the flu with predictions of the November results. With the triumph of the Great War, public support was high to spread democracy to the devastated nations of Europe, and non-existent to alter our own democracy at home.

In the spring of 1940, with Nazi Germany on the march and Franklin Roosevelt challenging Congress to push for mobilization of the American defense, the idea of ​​skipping a US presidential election garnered broad support for the first time.

Across the country, intemperate voices argued, as one commentator put it, "that politics should be completely suspended during the construction of the defense program; that opponents of the ruling party should sit down and shut up; that, in fact, the Presidency elections should be postponed until the danger to this country ends. "

Soon after, Roosevelt used one of his chats by the fire to crush the idea. "Some whisper," he said, "that only by abandoning our freedom, our ideals, our way of life, we can adequately build our defenses, we can equalize the strength of the aggressors … I do not share … these fears."

"For more than three centuries," Roosevelt continued, "Americans have been building a free society on this continent, a society in which the promise of the human spirit can fulfill … This is what we must continue to build. – this that We must continue to defend. It is the task of our generation, yours and mine. But we build and defend not only for our generation. We defend the foundations established by our parents. We build a life for generations not yet born. We defend and build a way of life, not just for the United States, but for all of humanity. "

Like Lincoln, Roosevelt understood his duty toward the Founders' great experiment.

In the post-war era, the United States continued to be the symbol of a rock solid democracy. Candidates could come and go, but faith in what seemed like the natural cycle of our elections was almost absolute.

As television took over American life, it brought presidential politics into our homes, with news anchors like Walter Cronkite and David Brinkley calling the national party conventions like World Series games. It was democracy in vivid color.

Fast-forward to 2004. As the first post-September 11 presidential elections approached, Newsweek reported that members of the George W. Bush administration wanted to usurp the power of Congress to set presidential election dates, citing the need for quick decision-making when terrorists strike immediately. before the elections.

In a show of rare bipartisan consensus, both Democrats and Republicans criticized the idea. "We should be an example to democracies around the world, and that means holding our elections on schedule," said then-minority leader of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

A Texas voter quoted in Odessa American was straight to the point: "We expect this type of conversation from can dictators or banana republics of the Third World desperate to stay in power," he said, "not from the current administration of the oldest in the world." world constitutional republic. "

So the next time Trump tweets or suggests that the 2020 election could be postponed, patriotic lawmakers should shut it down tight. Ballots will be issued.

Our country has seen worse things and always had the strength and democratic idealism to continue. November 3 is the day with the golden seal. The race for the White House has begun.