Sorry, Samsung Pay: How Google Pay came to my heart (and wallet)

Lexy Savvides / CNET



With the occasional exception of retrieving a credit card from my wallet, I barely made it to my bag since mid-March when I started work from home and shelter in place. An arm of my sunglasses hangs lazily over the side, along with a soft cleaning cloth that also covers the edge. It's not just him coronavirus emergency shutdown that turned my pretty bag into a glorious sunglasses stand. It is also a renewed dependence on mobile payments that makes me leave my wallet more than ever.

Here is another change: Samsung pay, which I used for almost the five years of its existence, who used to evangelize family and friends and who once wrote made me "feel like a rock star" – It is no longer my preferred payment application. I recently abandoned him for Google Pay, and I have not looked back. Why? Everything is in the thumb.

Before I explain why I made the change, I want to clarify my attachment to mobile payments, and why Samsung Pay was particularly compelling. I have followed major developments in the field since 2009, long before Samsung Pay existed. Remember those clumsy first attempts to wave a cell phone over an RFID tag pasted into a payment card terminal? I make. How about "bump" between two phones transfer funds through PayPal? I was one of the first to try it.



Playing now:

See this:

Google is working on a new debit card

6:56



Since then, I have unraveled often confusing definitions of "mobile payments" and examined the Top players of the day, including ISIS, a Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile company that soon (and understandably) changed its name.

When Samsung Pay first arrived on the scene, had something special that differentiated it from Apple pay and Android Pay, Google Pay & # 39; s precursor. Samsung Pay was, and still is, the only mobile payment platform that works with almost none credit card reader, not just payment terminals that support NFC, the short-range communication system used by Apple Pay and Google Pay. That second technology, secure magnetic transmission, is what makes credit cards work, and it's still Samsung Pay's special sauce.

Due to MST support in addition to NFC, I saw Samsung Pay as the pioneer of mobile payments compared to Google and Apple. It seemed to develop faster and do more. On a visit to South Korea in 2016, I was able to experience Samsung Pay's expanding cheat bag first hand, before they came to the United States. And last year, when I forgot my bag at home and I spent the day using Samsung Pay as my walletHe was starry eyed and grateful.

But in March, something happened that finally made me change my mind.

James Martin / CNET



The drop that filled the glass of this camel

For several years, the London Underground has allowed him to tap his phone on the turnstile to buy a one-way ticket. For a visitor like me who is out of town, using the Touch to Pay feature is more convenient than setting up a transit card, and I never have to worry about accumulating the surplus value I don't spend.

Using touch to pay is easy. Just hold your phone over the card reader, wait for the rate doors to open, and walk away. But when I used Samsung Pay on my Galaxy S20They often didn't open on my first try, forcing me to try again or find an assistant while my friend or family waited on the other side of the turnstile. I felt myself holding my breath every time I touched, mentally crossing my fingers to avoid being one of the most hated figures on the subway: that person who blocks the doors.

Why was I trying so hard to make this work? The main goal of mobile payment devices is to make transactions faster and easier. Having to try again or shyly explain to an assistant why I got stuck it took plus time and inconvenience, no Less.

My problem with Samsung Pay was not new. In fact, I have complained for years in my videos and written reviews. With Samsung Pay, swipe up to open the app. Then, you must enter a PIN or authenticate with your fingerprint or iris scan (on previous Galaxy models) to "activate" the Samsung Pay software. If the fingerprint scan doesn't work right away, or you typed the wrong pin in, you should return the phone for repair before spreading it over the machine again.

Ben Fox Rubin / CNET



I can still see the thin expressions of ATM patience in my mind.

Back in London, I complained about my underground experience to a friend, who reminded me that Google Pay skips the second authentication step, a detail I had forgotten. That was reason enough for me. As soon as I started using Google Pay regularly, my anxiety disappeared. As long as he Galaxy S20 Plus I've been using it's unlocked (see below), it works everywhere NFC payments are accepted. Every time.

The great advantage of Google Pay: speed

With Google Pay, you don't have to swipe your payment card up, type a second pin, or unlock the screen again with your finger. It is good to go as soon as you unlock your phone using your fingerprint or password. That layer of authentication is sufficient. (Google Pay requires you to use a secure lock screen.)

For some transit payments, you won't need to unlock the phone at all, a Google spokesperson said, though I haven't been using public transportation since I made the change.

Of course, Google Pay has one more advantage, and it is its availability on all Android phones, which makes it accessible to a greater number of people, not just those who use Samsung devices.

Josh Miller / CNET



Samsung Pay's big win isn't as important as it used to be

When it was first launched in 2015, Samsung Pay's near-perfect ability to buy goods and services at almost every payment terminal made me feel like a smart elite who could be smarter than the machine just by moving the phone.

I would see the faces that warned me that "Apple Pay wouldn't work" would transform from impatience to amazement when the Samsung phone in my hand did exactly that, powered by the inclusion of Samsung Pay's MST technology alongside NFC. Samsung demonstrated that pay-per-hit could work in 2015 reliable enough to leave the wallet at home (or forget it, like I did last year).

But in 2020, the Samsung Pay ace up my sleeve doesn't matter much to me. Millions of stores now support NFC, especially in urban centers where I shop, and I don't need the MST magic that helps Samsung Pay work where Google and Apple apps don't. To be fair, most places I shop these days are limited to the grocery store, Target, and take-out restaurants during these days of confinement.



Playing now:

See this:

Galaxy S20 vs. S20 Plus: what Samsung phone to buy

8:19



Samsung Pay still has a lot of great supporting features ranging from reward points to in-app purchases, and even MST technology may help Samsung Pay work in more stores where you live. My needs, however, are quite simple. Get in, pay as easily as possible, get out.

I may not shop in as many physical stores as I did three months ago, but I think in my simplest lifestyle, I trust mobile payments more than ever. Where I used to hang my entire bag over my shoulder for my daily trips and weekend trips, now I slip my phone into my pocket, grab my sunglasses and go, trusting that Google Pay can smoothly handle my daily needs, without angering people lined up behind me at 6 foot intervals. I have not been disappointed yet.