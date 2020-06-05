Sorting the Characters into Their Hogwarts Houses

2020 has been an excellent year for new television shows. Since to run to Mrs. AmericaIt is an amazing time to be a television fanatic. However, one of the best to debut this year has definitely been Hulu. Normal people.

Based on Sally Rooney's novel, Normal peopleThe appeal doesn't just come from her surprising romance at the heart of the story. It also comes from the cast of characters, each of whom is heartbreaking and inspiring in different ways. However, set in Ireland, characters might have a better chance of admission to Hogwarts than characters from other Hulu series. If those of Normal people If they did find their way to Hogwarts, these are the houses in which they would be classified.

10 Marianne – Ravenclaw

Since the beginning of Normal peopleIt is clear that Marianne is supremely intelligent and intelligent. Not only is she skilled at being studious, but Marianne also has enviable wit. This combination makes her an infallible candidate for Ravenclaw.

Okay, it's hard to see someone like Marianne being an outcast in any of her schools. But if she were a Ravenclaw at Hogwarts, she would find her place. Marianne would be home.

9 9 Connell – Gryffindor

Connell shares many of the same values ​​as Marianne, which is what makes them an idyllic couple. Deep down, however, Connell's strongest attributes are those of a Gryffindor.

It is a burning spirit and a deep passion in his soul that makes him a special person. However, these too can bring out the best in him and make him myopic Gryffindor type. Finally, it follows a valuable learning curve that makes it more balanced than any other. Harry Potter-categorization of the sequence.

8 Lorena – Hufflepuff

In the beginning of Normal peopleConnell's mother, Lorraine, definitely acts as the show's moral compass. She helps Connell see the error in her ways, but she's also not afraid to show her disappointment, even if it bothers him.

These intrinsic qualities of being kind definitely show her as a Hufflepuff type person. "Be good to each other" is a mantra that Lorraine not only preaches. She also exemplifies it.

7 7 Denise – Hufflepuff

On the other hand, Denise, Marianne's mother, is a Hufflepuff for different reasons than Lorraine. It's not that I'm not a kind person. On the contrary, Denise is very demure and passive. She has been through a lot to do it this way.

Ultimately Denise is a Hufflepuff because she struggles to connect but often can't. She embodies the isolation that many Hufflepuffs have. Even J.K. Rowling had trouble including them from time to time.

6 6 Rob – Ravenclaw

Rob is one of the tragic figures in Normal people. But fans of the show will definitely not forget the role it plays in the early episodes. On the surface, Rob plays the role of simply being Connell's good friend.

In that sense, they could share the qualities of Gryffindor. Beneath the surface, however, Rob has a lot of unappreciated cunning and intelligence. It's an underrated Ravenclaw on the show and one that was too good to stay where it was.

5 5 Alan – Slytherin

There is no question about this. Alan, Marianne's abusive brother, is a Slytherin. Not only is he a complete antagonist in Normal people, but he is a direct villain. Alan is the easiest to hate for viewers because he is really a bad person.

This does not mean that all Slytherins are bad people. But Alan's actions fit more inside that house than any other. It is absolutely detestable.

4 4 Gareth – Hufflepuff

Marianne and Gareth don't last as long as a couple and aren't as attractive or compelling as Marianne and Connell are. This is largely due to the Hufflepuff spirit in Gareth, who paints him as an unremarkable character.

It serves a solid purpose in the narrative, of course. But ultimately, it's just a friend deep inside and a temporary romantic adventure. Perhaps in Gareth's world, he is a Gryffindor. But for Marianne, Connell and the Normal people Gareth is a Hufflepuff fan.

3 Rachel – Gryffindor

Rachel is a character who plays a fairly small role. Normal people. However, she gets a lot of balls rolling for Connell, Marianne and their character bows.

Connell's first adventure, Rachel deserved better than being a pawn in a bigger relationship. He had a passion within her that fans couldn't see enough of. Yes Normal people Did you ever look for a second season, maybe Rachel could be the centerpiece of that one?

2 Peggy – Slytherin

The friendship between Peggy and Marianne is not healthy for any of the people. There is a strong codependency at play and it shows how Marianne is sometimes caught up in toxic friendships.

However, Peggy definitely appears as the most manipulative and negatively haughty on the show. These less than admirable traits would place her directly in the Slytherin camp. She is not a friend that many would like to have at Hogwarts or Trinity College.

one Niall – Hufflepuff

Niall, another solid friend in Marianne and Connell's orbit, is a Hufflepuff because his two most valued qualities are loyalty and support. Niall is the type of friend everyone should strive to be because he is, above all, a decent person.

Always supporting whatever makes his friends happier, Niall knows the importance of staying true to himself. It is the Hufflepuff in him that makes him strive to be faithful to his friends as well.

