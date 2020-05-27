Soundcore & # 39; Spirit Dot 2 & # 39; Wireless Headphones review $ 79 from Anker

Anker, known for his line of iPhone accessories, has a brand called "Soundcore" to sell audio accessories like headphones. In our latest YouTube video, we reviewed the new Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 wireless headphones, which are much more affordable than most other wireless options at $ 79.

The Spirit Dot 2 earbuds resemble many other wireless earbuds on the market with a stemless design, silicone ear tips that fit close to the ears, and small AirWings to keep them secure in the ears. Tips in five sizes ship with the Spirit Dot 2 to make sure everyone can find the best fit possible, with XS, S, M, L and XL tips to choose from.

The fit is similar to the fit of headphones like the Samsung Galaxy Buds, Jabra Elite, Pixel Buds and other wireless earbuds with silicone tips and an internal design. When you first insert the headphones into your ear, you may need to make some adjustments to fit them properly for the best seal.



We have found that putting them on the ear and giving them a little twist gives us the most secure fit. Comfort is subjective and will vary for everyone based on ear size and shape, but we found Spirit Dot 2 to be a bit more cumbersome than competing products, causing ear fatigue to install earlier.

For $ 79, the Spirit Dot 2 headphones deliver impressive sound, especially when it comes to bass levels. The headphones are described as offering "punchy bass," a statement that appears to be accurate. In fact, there may be too much focus on the bass, overshooting the mid and treble at times and offering a somewhat unbalanced sound profile. However, like the setting, the sound preference is subjective, so some may prefer heavy bass. Unfortunately there is no option in the Soundcore app to adjust the sound.



Spirit Dot 2 headphones support gesture controls. Double tapping on the right earphone will play / pause the music, and double tapping on the left earphone will skip to the next track. A long press on either earphone can open Siri if you are using an ‌iPhone‌. Configuration and pairing are not as simple as AirPods and will require the standard configuration of the Bluetooth device in the Settings application of an ‌iPhone‌.

On a single charge, the Spirit Dot 2 headphones offer up to five and a half hours of playtime, and the included charging case adds an additional 16 hours of playtime. The small oblong case is charged via USB-C, has LEDs that indicate the charge level, and has a quick charge function that provides one hour of playback on a 10 minute charge.



Anker's Soundcore brand designed the Spirit Dot 2 headphones to be waterproof, and have an IPX7 water resistance rating. That's pretty high for the headphones, and it means they can resist immersion in water up to a meter deep for 30 minutes. The headphones are advertised with "SweatGuard Technology" with an advanced sealing process and coating technology that protects them from moisture.

Overall, for $ 79, Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 headphones are an affordable choice of wireless headphones. They're not as good as the irAirPods‌ or AirPods Pro when it comes to comfort or functionality like pairing and swapping devices, but they sound decent and offer a ton of bass for those who prefer that kind of sound profile.



The Spirit Dot 2 headphones are coming soon from Anker's Soundcore brand and will be available for purchase on Amazon.