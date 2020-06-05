Source says Melania Trump's messages frustrate West Wing

"Focus on caring for each other and on healing our great nation," he tweeted.

The first lady's office did not respond to CNN's requests for comment.

"First Lady Melania Trump cares deeply for the American people, and her messages of comfort, encouragement, healing, and peace are an important part of the President's commitment to stopping violence and restoring security in our neighborhoods," Judd Deere, White House attached press. secretary, she told CNN.

Although Melania Trump has done little to actively ease racial pain and disparity in the United States, she does have the ability in a strategically timed tweet to contradict the West Wing directive.

Last week, as the country woke up after a night of protests, Twitter issued a rape warning in a tweet from the president posted the night before, labeling protesters as "HITS," and included the accused phrase, "when it begins the looting, the shooting begins. "

Within hours, Trump had turned his anger on Twitter for reprimanding him. But at 10 a.m. ET, Melania Trump seemed to align herself with the social media company, posting: "Our country allows peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence."

"As a nation, let's focus on peace, prayers and healing," he added.

That contradiction didn't sit well in the west wing, a White House official told CNN, noting that Trump's antithetical tweets "don't help. They frustrate the west wing."

Part of the mood lies in the timing of her tweets, which are often released after her husband has posted something controversial.

"There is a feeling of deliberation in his time that makes it seem even more disjointed," said one person familiar with the first lady's actions.

That juxtaposition has led the west wing to keep the east wing out of strategic talks.

"To be honest, I don't think it was part of the discussion," a White House official told CNN.

The actions of the first lady are well below a series of possible options available to join the country's conversation about race; She has not had a thoughtful discussion with African American leaders, or a public appearance directed to shore up support for a nation under pressure, as many of her predecessors have done before her.

Instead, Trump, like her husband, has so far only chosen to tweet.

It is not the first time that the First Lady, or a member of her staff, has sent messages of opposition within hours of something the President has said.

She supported LeBron James' work after Trump questioned his intellect, broke with the president by separating children from their parents at the United States border, calling him "unacceptable" and making a public service announcement about the importance of the facial masks after the President has refused to wear one in public.

The autonomy of Trump's east wing makes a remarkable difference from previous administrations, where the work and messages of the first ladies were often designed to fit with the directives of the west wing. There's also tension about the chaotic nature of the president's unsupervised tweets, which keeps employees on a constant state of high alert, and the disciplined timing of first lady positions, the official says, who are minimal, but they can be radically different when compared side by side with Trump's.

Often, there is no speech on the day's news between the two sides of the building and it is likely to continue, a White House official said.

"I will not comment on internal procedures, but the west wing and east wing are in regular communication," Deere told CNN.

However, Melania Trump has never fallen out of favor with the President, unlike many of his advisers and advisers, many of whom have seen his reputation ruined and his past work questioned by posting angry tweets from the commander-in-chief. boss.