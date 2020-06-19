South Africa has another pandemic on its hands: gender violence

Two days earlier, residents of Johannesburg's Soweto Township discovered the body of another young woman under a tree. And just over a week ago, a very pregnant 28-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree outside Johannesburg.

All three women were among the latest victims of an increase in violence against women in South Africa, which the country's president described as a "pandemic."

"As a man, as a husband and as a father, I am appalled at what is nothing less than a war being waged against the women and children of our country," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a national television address on Wednesday.

More than 20 women and children have been killed in South Africa in recent weeks, he added. "These women are not just statistics, they have names, they have families and friends," he said as he read the names of the victims.

In an earlier statement on Saturday, he said the killings show the perpetrators "have descended to even greater depths of cruelty and callousness."

South Africa has one of the highest feminicide rates in the world. More than 2,700 South African women and 1,000 children were killed last year, according to police figures.

According to Ramaphosa, around 51% of women in the country have experienced violence at the hands of their partners. Cases have skyrocketed since the country eased some coronavirus blockade restrictions in June.

"We note with disgust that at a time when the country faces the most serious threats from the pandemic, violent men take advantage of movement restrictions to attack women and children," the president said.

Fatimata Moutloatse, founder of the Black Womxn Caucus, said South Africa had been struggling with issues of gender violence, inequality and unemployment, and that the pandemic could push the nation to the brink.

"We have a crisis and the closure restrictions are amplifying it," Moutloatse said.

& # 39; We want responsibility & # 39;

In September 2019, Ramaphosa announced measures to combat violence against women following the rape and murder of university student Uyinene Mrwetyana in a series of feminicide cases.

Mrwetyana had been sexually assaulted and murdered at a Cape Town post office. Her death sparked widespread protests and rekindled the conversation about gender violence.

In response, Ramaphosa pledged $ 75 million to strengthen the criminal justice system and provide better care for victims. In his Wednesday speech, he also called on lawmakers to process a series of amendments that include minimum sentences and stricter bail conditions for the perpetrators.

Only justice and the speedy prosecution of cases will demonstrate the government's commitment to women's safety, women's rights activist Ngaa Murombedzi of the advocacy group Women and Men Against Child Abuse told CNN. "It is not enough for the president to say that we will not tolerate violence. We want to be held accountable. The government cannot simply say that they are taking a firm stand when they are not acting. They need to act with those words," Murombedzi said. said.

Deeply rooted problem

But Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Minister for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, says the South African government alone cannot face the crisis alone.

Nkoana-Mashabane said authorities also need help from communities to end the silence on gender-based violence and expose abusers.

"We are aware that this fight is bigger than the government, and we need communities to help us stop this epidemic. Communities can play an important role in the fight against this epidemic by reporting incidents of abuse to local organizations and to the Service of South African Police (SAPS)), "said Nkoana-Mashabane.

Police spokesman Kay Makhubela agrees.

Makhubela said that women should report aggressive couples to the police.

"If people see signs of aggressiveness and violence, they should report it to the police before incidents like this happen. They immediately see signs of danger, they should report it," Makhubela told CNN.

But some experts say a culture of domestic violence is deeply rooted in South Africa's apartheid era, where women and children face high levels of violence, and that criminal justice and police systems alone cannot solve problems.

Gareth Newham, head of the Justice and Violence Prevention program at the Institute for Security Studies, told CNN it won't change much as long as men cling to patriarchal beliefs that repress women.

"Now, we need programs for early childhood men that educate them on different attitudes and that see women as their equals and they will be less likely to use violence when they grow up," Newman said.