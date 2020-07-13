South African airlines are struggling, but FlySafair hopes to weather the storm

Cape Town, South Africa (CNN) – For more than two months, the terminals at the South African airport remained eerily quiet. As the spread of the coronavirus reduced demand for air travel worldwide, the country enacted one of the strictest blockades in the world on March 27, effectively banning all commercial passenger flights.

While most countries still had some passenger flights taking off, South Africa suddenly had none, exacerbating an already tense landscape for several of its airlines.

South Africa has seven major national carriers, and as a result of these unprecedented times, aviation economist Joachim Vermooten says four Of these, as of this writing, they have entered the commercial rescue, a bankruptcy protection process.

Two of the carriers are Comair divisions, and the others are state-owned South African Airways (SAA) and SA Express. SAA, the national airline, is in talks to receive a $ 1.2 billion bailout from the government. While SAA's financial troubles began before the shutdown, Vermooten says the coronavirus has exacerbated the situation.

The airline is not alone in seeking a government bailout; International airlines like Lufthansa, Air France, all US airlines and many others have also sought help from their respective governments due to the pandemic. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects airline losses to exceed $ 84 billion this year.

However, in the midst of this turbulent weather, low-cost South African airline FlySafair says its business model will help it weather the storm. He returned to heaven in mid-June, until now he had managed to avoid the trade bailout.

Building an agile business model

That doesn't mean it will be easy, says Kirby Gordon, FlySafair's head of sales and distribution.

"The shutdown means a full shutdown of all operations and zero revenue, which means making up for losses incurred during this shutdown will be a slow process," says Gordon.

FlySafair was launched in 2014 and since then it has become one of the most recognized brands in the country. Since 2017, it has also been the official national airline of the South African national rugby team, the Springboks.

South Africa's low-cost national airline FlySafair over Cape Town, South Africa. From FlySafair

According to Vermooten, an estimated 31 million passengers pass through the national terminals of South African airports each year.

It estimates that just before government ground orders, FlySafair carried about a quarter of the country's domestic passengers, more than any other airline. The company also has a business charge contract that continued operating during the closing. However, Gordon acknowledges that the current income generated by those contracts is negligible.

Instead, he credits the low-cost business model for FlySafair's success. For example, the company operates only 17 aircraft, all of which are of the same type (Boeing 737). Many low-cost airlines operate a single type of aircraft, but it is just one of the variables that may have helped keep FlySafair solvent in this pandemic.

"It means that our aircraft are fully interchangeable," says Gordon, "and we achieved some brilliant economies of scale in terms of having to keep parts in stock for one type and the need to train cabin and cabin crew on one type. of aircraft ".

FlySafair says the average age of its fleet is 22, with half of the planes rented and the other half bought second-hand. Leased planes are likely to have lower monthly payments than a newer fleet, according to Samuel Engel, aviation economics expert at global consulting group ICF.

Engel points out that carriers focused solely on domestic routes often have a better chance of minimizing costs. "All of that adds up to easier ability to cut costs while not flying," he says.

FlySafair also owns and manages the maintenance of its entire fleet, which is rare among airlines, and something Gordon says helps keep costs down.

CNN's Eleni Giokos discusses the potential long-term impact of efforts to combat the pandemic on economies across the African continent.

The company acknowledges that it had to take additional cost reduction measures since the closing, including cutting employee wages.

Gordon also admits that while FlySafair has no intention of bailing out, it is likely that it will still need government help to recoup its losses, in the form of reduced or exempt state-regulated fees and taxes. According to IATA, the South African government has supported airlines by temporarily suspending rules on airport slots and extending personnel licenses and certifications, but IATA is also requesting financial support for the industry.

A South African situation

Engel quickly realizes the unique situation facing airlines operating in South Africa during the pandemic. Strict blocking, he says, has a silver lining. "Those in the aviation world know that flying an empty plane is going to cost more than flying any plane."

In early June, empty rows of seats lined up at the Cape Town International Airport terminal. Domestic flights started June 15, but travel demand is expected to remain low. Courtney Africa / ANA / Latin American News Agency via Reuters

According to him, the biggest challenge facing all airlines in the future is managing low to medium traffic levels and adapting to meet that demand.

South Africa allowed domestic flights to resume on June 1, for reasons other than pleasure travel. Pending sufficient demand before airing, FlySafair began flights on June 15 on routes between Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

While the low-cost model may work well for some national airlines during the pandemic, Engel recognizes the importance of airlines being able to connect passengers through international hubs.

"It is not as simple as saying that all airlines need to follow a model of a single aircraft, a short-distance domestic fleet," says Engel. "But it is fair to say that, during the recovery period, airlines that are more focused on the country and have lower costs will have an easier time."