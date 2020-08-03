South African retail giant ShopRite says it is looking to sell & # 39; all or a majority stake & # 39; in the Nigerian business

In a statement released Monday, the company said it is re-evaluating its operating model and that many investors have reached out to it to take over its Nigerian stores.
He added that he has decided to start a formal process to consider selling all or a majority stake in his retail supermarkets in the country.
"Nigeria Limited retail supermarkets can be classified as a discontinued operation when ShopRite reports its results for the year. Any additional updates will be provided to the market at the appropriate time," the statement read.
CNN contacted ShopRite but the company declined to comment beyond the content of the statement.
In the trade statement, it announced that its South African division grew 8.7%, while sales at its supermarkets outside South Africa (excluding Nigeria) fell 1.4%.
Difficult business climate
Over the years, the company has faced a number of challenges in Nigeria's difficult trading climate, including looting its stores in response to xenophobic attacks against other African citizens in South Africa.
Nigerians turned to social media to express concern about the possible loss of jobs if the retail giant closes its operations in the country.
The company's CEO Mark Stirring announced that Mr. Price closed its market in the country after reassessing its strategy, to focus on its local market in South Africa.