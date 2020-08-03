South African retail giant ShopRite says it is looking to sell & # 39; all or a majority stake & # 39; in the Nigerian business





In a statement released Monday, the company said it is re-evaluating its operating model and that many investors have reached out to it to take over its Nigerian stores.

He added that he has decided to start a formal process to consider selling all or a majority stake in his retail supermarkets in the country.

"Nigeria Limited retail supermarkets can be classified as a discontinued operation when ShopRite reports its results for the year. Any additional updates will be provided to the market at the appropriate time," the statement read.

CNN contacted ShopRite but the company declined to comment beyond the content of the statement.

The company, with more than 2,900 points of sale in Africa, also issued its business statement for 52 weeks until the end of June. In the trade statement, it announced that its South African division grew 8.7%, while sales at its supermarkets outside South Africa (excluding Nigeria) fell 1.4%. Difficult business climate Since launching in December 2005, ShopRite has expanded its stores in Nigeria, employing more than 2,000 people, many of whom are Nigerian. The company also established relationships with multiple Nigerian suppliers, small businesses and farmers as a way to support local job creation, according to its website. Over the years, the company has faced a number of challenges in Nigeria's difficult trading climate, including looting its stores in response to xenophobic attacks against other African citizens in South Africa. In 2019, protesters set fire to many entrances leading to a busy shopping mall that housed ShopRite, looting groceries and toiletries from the Supermaket in Lagos, Nigeria's shopping mall. Nigerians turned to social media to express concern about the possible loss of jobs if the retail giant closes its operations in the country. "So Shoprite is leaving Nigeria, thousands of people will be out of work now, thousands more will depend on the income of those people," a Twitter user wrote ShopRite's planned departure comes after Price, another South African brand, closed its Nigerian stores, according to a Bloomberg report. The company's CEO Mark Stirring announced that Mr. Price closed its market in the country after reassessing its strategy, to focus on its local market in South Africa.





