South Carolina beach lovers see alligators & # 39; out of place & # 39; after a fatal attack

People who visited an island in South Carolina, where a woman was killed by an alligator last month, recently reported more unusual sightings of the animals.

A pair of "out of place" alligators were spotted on Kiawah Island this week, including an 8-foot animal near the Kiawah Island Golf Resort on Tuesday, according to a state report.

A video posted on Facebook showed a trio of men surrounding the alligator, apparently to help move the animal.

The publication reported that a juvenile crocodile was seen in a different location three days earlier.

As previously reported by Fox News, a 58-year-old woman on the island of Kiawah died last month after a crocodile dragged her into a pond.

A recent event on another South Carolina island, Hilton Head, sparked a backlash after residents were alarmed by the way the 12-foot-long animal appeared to be treated in a video depicting its removal from a lagoon. .

Hilton Head Island was also the site of a brutal fight between two massive crocodiles, which was recorded by a group of golfers.

It has been speculated that alligators began venturing into unknown places due to the coronavirus pandemic, as social distancing and blocking patterns saw people take refuge in their homes.