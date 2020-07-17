South Carolina dog humiliated after testing positive for coronavirus: report

A dog in South Carolina had to be euthanized after it tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Clemson University on Thursday.

The canine was the first animal in South Carolina to become infected with COVID-19, said Dr. Boyd Parr, state veterinarian and director of Clemson Livestock Poultry Health (LPH).

Parr said a private vet decided to test the virus in the shepherd mix for 8-9 years after one of its owners confirmed that it had COVID-19. Veterinary findings determined that the dog had a chronic health condition, which is why the animal was euthanized, he added.

"According to current knowledge, there is no evidence that pets play a significant role in the spread of SARS-CoV-2 to people," said Parr. "It is still a good idea to restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just as you do with other people, if you are infected with COVID-19 to protect them from exposure to the virus."

The dog is one of 13 animals in the U.S., including a lion and tiger, that test positive for COVID-19, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The animals became ill primarily after coming into close contact with people who had the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

The LPH and state health officials will continue to investigate the South Carolina canine case, along with the USDA and the CDC "to ensure that any information relevant to COVID-19 is documented," according to a university statement. The dog was confirmed to have the coronavirus on July 9.

Although a handful of animals have been reported to be infected with the virus in the US, the CDC has stated on its website that: "The risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered low."

However, the agency said that until you learn more about how this virus affects animals, pet owners are advised to treat their animals as they would other members of the human family, in order to protect them from possible virus infection.

If you become infected or suspected of having the virus, the best practice is for another household member to care for your pet, according to the agency. If that is not possible, you should use a cloth that covers the face and wash your hands before and after interacting with them.

"If you are sick with COVID-19 (either suspected or confirmed by a test), you should restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just as you would with people," the CDC said.

In the context of animal health, the new coronavirus is known as SARS-CoV-2, according to the agency.