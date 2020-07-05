South Carolina nightclub shooting leaves at least 12 injured

GREENVILLE, S.C. – A shooting in a South Carolina nightclub left at least 12 people injured early Sunday, a sheriff said.

Two Greenville County sheriff's deputies noticed a riot at the Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m., and saw a large crowd rush out of the building, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said at a news conference. There were "active shots fired from inside the building," Lt. Jimmy Bolt said in an initial statement, and Lewis said all the shots were fired inside.

At least four people were hospitalized in critical condition, the sheriff said.

ALABAMA MALL SHOOTING KILLS AN 8-YEAR-OLD CHILD, 3 WOUNDS

"We don't know how many died, but we do know that some are critical," Lewis said.

No one was immediately arrested. The sheriff's office had "some suspicious information," Lewis said, but was not sure if there were multiple shooters.

"We really don't have a person of interest that we can name," Lewis said, adding that authorities were unsure of what led to the shooting.

The names and precise conditions of the victims were not immediately disclosed. Lewis said the victims were taken to Prisma Health Hospital in Greenville, some in a private vehicle.

Prisma Health spokeswoman Tammie Epps was unable to immediately comment when contacted by phone.

Further details were not immediately available. A phone call and a direct Instagram message from The Associated Press to the nightclub were not immediately answered.

Lewis said there was a "large crowd" at the nightclub for "some kind of concert. A post on the Lavish Lounge Facebook page announced a performance by cheating rapper Foogiano on July 4.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A direct message from the AP's Instagram was not immediately answered, but a booking representative told the AP by text message that Foogiano was fine and that his team was safe.

The nightclub is located about 8 kilometers (5 miles) southwest of downtown Greenville, in the northern region of the state of South Carolina.