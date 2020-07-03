South Carolina SUV crash, two trucks leave at least 5 dead: reports

near Video

Five occupants of an SUV died and two others were hospitalized in South Carolina on Thursday after the vehicle crossed a median and crashed into two tractors, according to reports.

The accident occurred on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County, not far from the exit leading to the city of Orangeburg, WLTX-TV of Columbia reported.

None of the truckers was seriously injured, the station reported.

The victims were not immediately identified.

"We are still making identifications and we still have to notify the closest family members," Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall told the Times and Orangeburg Democrat.

Traffic was backed up for hours after 12:30 p.m. crashed when the westbound lanes of the interstate closed and slowdowns occurred in the eastbound lanes.

The vehicles were redirected to Highway 301 toward Highway 176 West while emergency services were working on the scene, WLTX reported.