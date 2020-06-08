South China Sea: Pressures on Indonesia and Malaysia rise

Beijing claimed it was carrying out "normal activities in waters under Chinese jurisdiction," but for years Chinese ships have been accused of harassing countries seeking to explore for resources in waters that China claims to be its own.

Now experts say Chinese ships are adopting increasingly forceful tactics, risking further conflict with major regional powers like Malaysia and Indonesia.

Greg Polling, director of AMTI, said Countries are more important than ever as Chinese ships expand their reach in the region, mainly due to the advanced construction of Beijing's artificial islands in the South China Sea.

"(The islands) provide an advanced base for Chinese ships, effectively making Malaysia and Indonesia front-line states," Polling said. "On any given day, there are about a dozen Coast Guard boats buzzing around the Spratly Islands, and about a hundred fishing boats, ready to go."

Nine stroke line

The South China Sea is one of the most disputed regions in the world, with claims from China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan and Indonesia.

Beijing's land claims, known as the nine-stroke line, due to the markings printed on the region's Chinese maps, are by far the largest and cover almost the entire sea, from Hainan Island to the top of Indonesia. China's claims have no basis in international law and were found invalid in a 2016 international court ruling.

Despite this, from around 2015, the Chinese government began to reinforce its territorial ambitions by building artificial islands on reefs and sandbars in the South China Sea, and then militarizing them with strips of planes, ports and radar installations.

"These (islands) are full of radar and surveillance capabilities, they see everything that happens in the South China Sea," Polling said. "In the past, China didn't know where it was drilling. Now they do."

Experts say Beijing has created an army of Chinese coastguards and fishing vessels that can be deployed in the South China Sea to harass other claimants' ships or navigate politically sensitive areas.

Increasing aggression

The confrontation over the Malaysian drill ship was not the first act of aggression by the Chinese government in the region in 2020.

The year began with a confrontation in the Natuna Islands in the extreme south of the South China Sea, a territory claimed by China and Indonesia. Ships from both countries were involved in the clash, which started when Chinese fishing vessels began operating within Indonesia's exclusive economic zone.

Eventually, Indonesia deployed F-16 fighters and naval ships to the islands, and President Joko Widodo personally flew into the area, in an unusual display of the country's strength.

In April, a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel rammed and sank a Vietnamese fishing vessel near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.

The law prompted Vietnam to send a diplomatic note to the United Nations to reaffirm its sovereignty over its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang replied that China would take "all necessary measures" to safeguard Beijing's interests in the region.

"I want to emphasize this: Attempts by any country to in any way deny China's sovereignty, rights and interests in the South China Sea and to reinforce its own illegal claim are unsuccessful," Geng said.

Unsafety

Beijing has a long history of harassing ships from other countries in the South China Sea, mainly from Vietnam and the Philippines, and also occasionally from Malaysia and Indonesia.

In the past, Chinese diplomats have helped calm injured parties, but experts say the aftermath of the coronavirus and the rise of so-called "wolf warrior" diplomacy in Beijing have removed any breakers in the relationship between China and its regional rivals.

"What has changed is that they have really removed the glove diplomatically. The statements are shameless and useless," Polling said.

Experts said Beijing's growing strength in the region is due in part to the global coronavirus pandemic, which has dealt a severe blow to China's rapid economic growth and damaged the country's international reputation.

At its parliament meeting in May, the Chinese government did not set a target for annual GDP growth for the first time in years, a sign that it is concerned about falling economic performance.

At the same time, tensions with the United States and Europe are mounting over Beijing's role in containing the initial outbreak and whether it gave the world enough time to respond to the pandemic, which has killed more than 380,000 people.

Concerned that its hold on power appears to be waning, the ruling communist party is doubling down on its rhetoric and nationalist agenda, which includes control of the South China Sea, experts said.

Beijing is eager to foster a narrative that the United States is withdrawing as a global power to consolidate its control over the region, said Ian Storey, senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

"He will want to show complainants in Southeast Asia that American military power is declining and that their commitment to the region is declining," Storey said. "(He will want to demonstrate that) the economic problems China is facing will not affect its policy in the South China Sea."

Until now, Malaysia and Indonesia have tried to prevent the South China Sea from dominating their relationship with China, but with Beijing marking its territory in the region, the days of quiet diplomacy may not last forever.

"At what level of aggression is it impossible to ignore? … At what point do they add their voice to the criticism they have received for years and years from Hanoi and Manila?" AMTI poll said.

Free for everyone

Faced with an entrenched Chinese presence at your doorstep, now may seem like the time for Southeast Asian nations to unite and face Beijing's presence in the region.

But Storey said that with regional powers concerned about the coronavirus and its own economic and political crises, any hope of unity in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was unlikely.

"No matter how hard China pushes, I don't think we will see ASEAN members merge and present that strong united front against China," he said.

"I think that in the next six months, towards the end of 2020, we can expect China to double its assertive behavior in the South China Sea."

Malaysia has long worked to balance the benefits of a close relationship with China with the implementation of its own independent foreign policy, AMTI Polling said, so past clashes with Chinese ships in Malaysian waters were kept out of the media. as much as possible.

In the past, Indonesia opened fire on Chinese fishing vessels that were unable to leave its waters, and President Widodo's harsh behavior in January showed that he will not sit down while Beijing moves to the Natuna Islands.

But experts say China will not be easily deterred.

"Beijing believes it can wear down the Indonesian opposition; and eventually Indonesia, like Malaysia, will realize that it has no choice but to accommodate China's presence," wrote the lead researcher at the Foreign Policy Research Institute in January. , Felix Chang.

Still, there is also risk for the Chinese government. The United States is already increasing its freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea, maintaining half in the first five months of 2020 than in all of last year.

Washington is also working to directly support Southeast Asian nations in the South China Sea. The Malaysian Navy received its first batch of surveillance drones from the United States in May.

And, during West Capella operations, United States Navy warships carried out what the United States Navy called "presence operations" near the drill ship while Chinese vessels were monitoring it.

"The United States supports the efforts of our allies and partners in the legal pursuit of their economic interests," Vice Admiral Bill Merz, commander of the US 7th Fleet, said in a statement at the time.

Speaking at a public conference in May, James Holmes, professor at the US Naval War College. USA And a former Navy officer said that as Beijing pushes further into the South China Sea, the US USA It may seem like the best bet for a stable friend.

"I think China has really seriously exaggerated its hand by being so intimidating and so aggressive," Holmes said.

"That begins to bring together allies who are concerned about Chinese aggression … The more China pushes, the more coalition partners are likely to unite and reject."

Any setback could cost Beijing financially.

China has close trade ties with many of its regional neighbors, such as the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia, and needs them for parts of its international agenda, such as its much-announced Belt and Road Initiative, the country's interconnected network of regional trade agreements. and infrastructure projects.

"I think there has already been a lot of concern in the region about how China has used Covid-19 to boost its claims in the South China Sea," said Storey of the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

"China will not want to completely destroy its relations with Southeast Asia by pushing too hard."