South Dakota AG Jason Ravnsborg on the importance of Independence Day on Mount Rushmore: & # 39; It looks like a great day & # 39;

President Trump's Independence Day event at Mount Rushmore "looks like a great day," South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said Friday.

In an "Fox & Friends" interview with host Brian Kilmeade, the Army veteran said South Dakota residents are "very excited" to have fireworks for the first time in a decade and that they have the honor of being the hosts of the president.

SOUTH DAKOTA AG RAVNSBORG: TRUMP ASSISTANCE AT THE RUSHMORE FIREWORKS MOUNT IS A DEFEAT TO & # 39; CANCEL CULTURE & # 39;

"I think the president's policies align very well with low-tax, pro-military South Dakota and appreciation for law enforcement," he said.

Tensions have continued to escalate for weeks of national unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. All of this occurs as the coronavirus pandemic continues, though the numbers in South Dakota are noticeably smaller than in the southern and western states of the U.S.

Kilmeade asked Ravnsborg if he thought Mount Rushmore could be seen as a symbol of American white supremacy and the elimination of culture. Once the territory of the Lakota tribe, the land on which it was built is embroiled in controversy. More than a century after its construction, the site was occupied by a group of Native Americans protesting against treaty violations. In 1980, the Supreme Court upheld a ruling that more than $ 100 million should be given in compensation to eight tribes.

Ravsborg said the monument is significant.

"Each of the presidents was elected for a specific reason. President Washington obviously for the birth of our nation. President Jefferson for the growth of our nation, President Lincoln for the development of our nation, and Teddy Roosevelt for the preservation of our nation. " This is a symbol of American exceptionalism, "said Ravsborg." And I think (that) is not a symbol of white supremacy. "

"We are sympathetic to their feelings on the issue, but I think it was not to desecrate the land but to honor the United States and honor our state of South Dakota," he added.

Later, Ravsnborg told Kilmeade that "it is not for the crowds or to tear down statues or monuments or disfigure them in any way," and that he believes in the democratic process. "

Potential shakers are not the only concern for attendees. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said Tuesday that there would be no social distance at the event and that those who felt uncomfortable could stay home.

"Well I think we are always concerned about that but we have taken the proper precautions to mitigate that potential damage and I think we are going to be fine today," said Ravnsborg.

"The masks will be available first. They are not necessary, but people will be able to have them if they don't have one when they come," he said. "And I think we have done a number of things to mitigate the spread of COVID. As you probably know, our state has not mandated these various policies that other states have. And I think we are very proud of that and our numbers have been kept low." .