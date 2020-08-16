south-dakota-turns-down-trump’s-unemployment-benefits-boost

(CNN) Unemployed South Dakota residents will not see a $300 federal boost in weekly jobless benefits after Gov. Kristi Noem opted to turn down President Donald Trump’s executive offer.

“South Dakota’s economy, having never been shut down, has recovered nearly 80% of our job losses,” Noem, a vocal supporter of the President, said in a statement on Friday. “South Dakota is open for business — that applies to our business owners and their employees.”

In an executive action announced last weekend, Trump said the federal government would provide the jobless with a $300 payment, using $44 billion in disaster relief money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The move came after Congress failed to extend its unemployment supplement, which expired at the end of July after providing the unemployed with $600 a week for four months.

But states would have to accept the Trump administration’s offer, which would require they create a new payment system since it’s not part of the existing unemployment program.

Initially, the President said the unemployed would receive as much as $400 a week, but that states would have to put up $100 of that amount. After an outcry from cash-strapped states, the Department of Labor said states can count the state benefits they are already paying toward the match requirement.