South Korea: police apologize for confession of violent coercion killings





Yoon, whose full name is not published due to a South Korean law that protects the privacy of suspects and criminals, was the only person convicted of the so-called Hwaseong murders, one of the most infamous serial murder cases in Korea. from the south. He was released in 2008 after spending 20 years in prison for the rape and murder of a 13-year-old boy in 1988, and police suspect the case was a copycat murder.

On Thursday, the head of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provisional Police Agency, Bae Yong-ju, said authorities had concluded that Lee Chun-jae, 57, was responsible for the 10 murders that took place between 1986 and 1991 in Hwaseong, a rural area near South Korea. capital of Seoul.

The announcement followed a police investigation launched last year in the unsolved case after new DNA tests connected Lee to at least some of the murders. After that, Lee confessed to the 10 Hwaseong murders, four other murders and 34 rapes, police said.

On Thursday, Bae admitted that during the initial investigation in 1989, police assaulted Yoon and forced him to make a false confession. An official document had pointed out that there was a witness present during Yoon's confession, but on Thursday, Bae said that was not the case.