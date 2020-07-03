South Korea: police apologize for confession of violent coercion killings

On Thursday, the head of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provisional Police Agency, Bae Yong-ju, said authorities had concluded that Lee Chun-jae, 57, was responsible for the 10 murders that took place between 1986 and 1991 in Hwaseong, a rural area near South Korea. capital of Seoul.
On Thursday, Bae admitted that during the initial investigation in 1989, police assaulted Yoon and forced him to make a false confession. An official document had pointed out that there was a witness present during Yoon's confession, but on Thursday, Bae said that was not the case.
"We bow and apologize to all victims of the Lee Chun-jae crimes, families of victims and victims of police investigations, including Yoon," Bae said Thursday, noting that others had suffered "police negligence" during the investigation. Hwaseong initial. .
Bae said seven police officers and a prosecutor involved in Yoon's initial investigation had been formally investigated for abuse of power and illegal detention. Under South Korean law, the statute of limitations has expired in cases, which means that these officers cannot be charged with any charges.
Police have also passed 14 murders and nine rapes allegedly committed by Lee to the prosecutor's office. However, Lee cannot be prosecuted in either case as the statute of limitations has expired.
Lee is already serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of his sister-in-law in 1994, according to judicial officials from Daejeon and the South Korean Ministry of Justice.
On Friday Yoon told CNN that he was relieved to hear police say Lee was behind the Hwaseong killings, including the one he went to prison for. A new trial of his case is underway, a rarity in South Korea, where only a small fraction of new trial requests are accepted. If Yoon's conviction is overturned, he may request compensation.
Yoon said he would feel better once the new trial ended.
"I am so frustrated by those long years (without justice)," he said. "If the police questioning me apologize, I would feel better.
"More than owing me an apology, I think the police owe the people of South Korea an apology. Can you imagine how many people could have been treated unfairly or unfairly by the police in recent years?"