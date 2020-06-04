South Korean bar hopes robot bartender will ease anxieties of social estrangement

Finally, a waiter who won't judge me for ordering a small plate of maraschino cherry with every drink.

The coffee Pub K in Seoul, South Korea hopes his robot bartender named Cabo will help bring peace of mind to customers in the midst of coronavirus pandemic.

"Since this space is generally crowded, customers tend to feel very anxious," Choi Won-woo, a human bartender who works alongside Cabo at Coffee Bar K, said in a statement to Reuters. "I think they would feel safer if the robot makes and serves ice rather than if we made it ourselves."

For now, though, that's all Cabo has to do: make ice. But it is not just any ice. According to reports, Cabo can make perfectly spherical ice balls for whiskey drinks, and he brags about it too.

"See this? A beautiful ball of ice has been made," he announces as he completes his task. "Enjoy some cold whiskey."

Meanwhile, Cabo is not a new type of robot, having been around since 2017. But Coffee Bar K's management is hopeful that it will ease the minds of customers amid the pandemic, when the country's citizens are remembered. that they practice safe social activities. distancing practices.

Coffee Bar K is not the only establishment that takes advantage of non-human servers. The Cafe Bot Bot Bot also has a non-human "bartender" who actually mixes drinks, though it's actually just a robotic arm, rather than a full 6-foot robot like Cabo.

However, while arguably safer and more objectively adorable, Cabo and his fellow robot bartenders may leave something to be desired, according to a customer who spoke to Reuters: specifically, that he cannot speak to them or tell them of his "concerns." "