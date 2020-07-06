South Korean officials pledge to investigate allegations of triathlete abuse

Top South Korean officials on Monday offered a public apology and promised to delve into the death of a triathlete who had reported to the government and sports organizations that she had been abused by her team's coach, physical therapist and colleagues.

Choi Suk-hyeon, 22, was found dead late last month, after sending a mobile chat message asking her mother to reveal the alleged crimes of people who abused her. Public outrage erupted after the media revealed that authorities did not act quickly, although Choi had registered petitions about the alleged abuses with various government and sports agencies.

On Monday, Sports Minister Park Yang-woo said at a parliamentary committee meeting that he "feels a great responsibility" for his death and apologized to his grieving family and the South Korean public.

Deputy Sports Minister Choi Yoon-hee said at the same meeting that a 20-member investigative team was launched last week to find out why authorities did not respond adequately to the athlete's requests and whether the oversight or Sports related props worked on the case appropriately. conduct.

"We will investigate thoroughly," said the deputy minister. "We will severely punish those" responsible for Choi Suk-hyeon's death.

During the parliament meeting, the team's coach, identified by lawmakers as Kim Kyu-bong, and two athletes accused of abusing Choi said they had never beaten or abused her.

Choi's cause of death was declared a suicide. State prosecutors are separately investigating allegations of abuse he made before his death, according to the Korean Sports and Olympic Committee.

Last week, the world's triathlon governing body expressed shock at Choi's death and asked the local triathlon federation of South Korea and the Olympic committee to share information about his case.

The alleged abuses occurred when Choi belonged to a team led by the local government of the Gyeongju city in the southeast.

Earlier Monday, two of his former teammates told reporters that they and Choi had been beaten and suffered verbal and other abuse by their team's coach, a physical therapist, and their teammates. One of them said that she and Choi were forced to eat 200,000 won ($ 167) bread until dawn as punishment for gaining weight.

The two women requested that their names not be disclosed, citing concerns that media advertising would harm their private lives.

Choi, a junior bronze medalist at the 2015 Asian Triathlon Championship, was first elected to the national team in 2015 while still in high school. His last major race was in October, when he finished the South Korean championship in 14th place.

Abusive treatment of athletes has been a deep-seated problem in South Korea, which regards achievements at the Olympics and other international sporting events as national pride. Athletes often live in dormitories, where coaches often exercise excessive control, and skip school from an early age to perform well at sporting events, leaving them with less education and career options, making it difficult for them to resist treatment. unfair, experts say.

In recent years, South Korean athletes, judo and taekwondo players and fighters accused their male coaches of sexually abusing them. Members of the country's silver medal-winning Olympic curling team cheered as the Garlic Girls for their hometown's famous products, accused their former coaches of verbal abuse and withholding prize money.