South Korean prosecutors question church leader accused of hindering recovery from coronavirus

The president of a South Korean church linked to a large group of the country's coronavirus cases was questioned for hours on Friday as officials inquired whether the religious group was not following COVID-19 rules for holding services.

After four hours of questioning, Lee Man-hee, president of 88-year-old Jesus Shincheonji Church, asked prosecutors if he could be excused from the day's proceedings, after complaining about health problems.

Lee left and the questions stopped for a day, but attorneys for the district attorney's office in Suwon, south of Seoul, said they will follow Lee for more questions.

Three senior church members were arrested last week after authorities said they tried to cover up the scope of church attendance when health officials asked them to avoid restrictions on the coronavirus. More than 5,200 cases of the virus were linked to the Shincheonji church between February and March.

Lee and other Shincheonji leaders have denied wrongdoing, but in March, Lee apologized for the "unintended" spread of the church-derived virus.

South Korea has reported 13,672 cases of the virus and has rigorously tested and quarantined people in the country's pockets who have reported the highest number of cases of COVID-19.

Despite handling the outbreak in April, authorities reported 60 new cases on Friday, including 39 related to people who came from abroad. The country applies two-week quarantines for all people arriving from abroad.

