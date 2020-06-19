South Korea's unification minister steps down as Korean tensions mount

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korean President Moon Jae-in accepted on Friday the resignation of his representative in North Korea, who had asked to resign after the North destroyed a liaison office while increasing pressure against Seoul amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration.

Kim Yeon-chul, who Moon appointed as unification minister in April last year when talks between the Trump administration and Pyongyang began to crumble, leaves the job without having a single meeting with the North Koreans. He said he wanted to resign to take responsibility for the tensions between rivals.

The North in recent months has practically cut off all cooperation with the South while expressing frustration at Seoul's unwillingness to separate from ally Washington and restart inter-Korean economic projects held back by U.S.-led sanctions for its nuclear weapons.

Kim offered to resign after North Korea in a television show on Tuesday used explosives to destroy the building in its border city of Kaesong. The North has also declared that it will cut all government and military communication channels and abandon a key military agreement reached in 2018 to reduce conventional threats, which experts say increases the risk of skirmishes in border areas on land and sea.

It is not immediately clear who Moon is considering as Kim's replacement. There are calls that Moon should review its foreign policy and national security personnel amid deteriorating relations with the North and Seoul's role as a mediator in the nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang, which have failed due to disagreements in the exchange of sanctions relief measures and disarmament measures.

The Moon government had been credited for coordinating a diplomatic effort to defuse the nuclear confrontation with North Korea, and its envoys moved between Pyongyang and Washington to help set up the first meeting between Northern leader Kim Jong Un and the President Donald Trump in Singapore in June in June. 2018.

But there are criticisms that South Korean officials had been overly optimistic about the signals they were seeing in Pyongyang and ran into credibility issues once it became clear that Kim had no intention of voluntarily eliminating nuclear weapons that he likely sees as your best guarantee of survival.

While taking provocative steps south this month, the North has also unleashed the vitriol against deserter activists who for years have flown anti-Pyongyang flyers across the border condemning Kim's nuclear ambitions and his human rights record.

The North, which is sensitive to any criticism of its leadership, has mobilized mass demonstrations in recent weeks condemning defectors that the state media describes as "human scum." The military has also announced plans to support North Korean civilians to fly anti-South Korean propaganda brochures in areas near the land and sea border, which experts say could create security problems for the South.

Desperate to prevent tensions from spiraling out of control, the South vowed to arrest activists and threatened to press charges against two North Korean-born brothers who for years led campaigns by throwing leaflets over the border and floating bottles of rice northward. . by sea.

But both Park Sang-hak and Park Jong-oh have vowed to continue their campaigns despite the warnings, accusing Seoul of yielding to North Korea's threats.

"The (South Korean) government will closely coordinate with police and local authorities to strengthen the response and security at the site," to prevent border campaigns, Unification Ministry spokeswoman Cho Hye-sil said on Friday. .

While Seoul has sometimes dispatched police officers to prevent activists from distributing brochures at sensitive times, it has previously resisted calls from North Korea to ban them entirely, saying they were exercising their freedom of expression.

Experts say the North could be using the activities of the defectors as an excuse to increase pressure on the South as it tries to build internal unity and divert public attention from diplomatic failures and a depressing economy that was likely to worsen under the pandemic of COVID-19.