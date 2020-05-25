South Park's Top 10 Resorts, Ranked

It's hard to believe that any show can continue to strengthen after 22 seasons. Very few programs reach a fraction of that longevity, and those that do, like The SimpsonsI've been going downhill long before season 22. But that's South Park for you, a show that has been on the air for over two decades and still manages to get you out of the park on a regular basis.

It may have had some ups and downs over the years, but overall, South Park It is still as sharp, insightful, and hilarious as it always was. Here are the 10 best seasons of the year South Park, Classified.

Updated May 24, 2020 by Ben Sherlock: Since this list was first published, South Park's ever-growing list of seasons has joined its number 23, which aired late last year. And while Season 23 didn't rank as one of the show's best installments, dragging Tegridy Farms' story into the first half of the season certainly didn't help, there are still plenty of great seasons to choose from. Therefore, we have updated this list with a few more entries.

fifteen Season 21





South Park he continued his long-standing crusade against political correctness in his season 21. After having a somewhat difficult start with the first episode "White People Renovating Houses", season 21 featured some classic episodes. Representing a nursing home as a drug-infested prison in "Hummels & Heroin" was a stroke of comic genius.

Tackling everything from the Columbus Day controversy ("Holiday Special") to the #MeToo movement ("Sons a Witches"), overall, Season 21 was a disaster.

14 Season 19





Hilariously ridiculing the rise of political correctness, South ParkThe nineteenth season was the first to feature a general narrative thread. This experiment would end with mixed results, but Season 19 was a good start.

From Yelp reviewers to safe online spaces, Trey Parker and Matt Stone chose satirical targets with a lot of potential for Season 19 and mostly hit the mark.

13 Season 5





Starting with the meta premiere "It Hits the Fan" South ParkSeason 5 has some of the best episodes on the show, including "Scott Tenorman Must Die," which is widely regarded as the best episode of all. The season has a ton of great installments: "Cartmanland," "The Entity," "Here Comes the Neighborhood," "Osama Bin Laden Has Farty Pants" – the list goes on.

The penultimate episode of the season, "Kenny Dies", killed Kenny for an entire season in a brilliant engagement with a gag, while the finale, "Butters & # 39; Very Own Episode", made Butters the character who we know and love today in advance. of him taking Kenny's place.

12 Season 17





South ParkThe seventeenth season was full of fabulous episodes. The season premiere of "Let Go, Let Gov" took on all the conspiracy theories about the NSA. The "World War Zimmerman" satirized George Zimmerman's trial through a parody of World War Z. "Ginger Cow" saw one of Cartman's jokes bringing peace between the world's religions.

And in addition to these great episodes, the M.V.P. Season 17 is the "Black Friday" trilogy, three episodes that ridiculed Black Friday traditions through a parody of game of Thrones.

eleven Season 7





From Jimmy and Timmy joining a street gang in "Krazy Kripples" to a metrosexual insanity that hit the city in "South Park is gay!" For a timely review of the Iraq War in "I'm Little Bit Country," Season 7 was definitely one of South ParkThe best years.

There is a good mix of episodes that focus on characters, such as "Casa Bonita" and "Toilet Paper," and episodes that focus on satirical reviews, such as "Butt Out" and "Red Man’s Greed."

10 Season 18





South Park he dabbled in serial narration in season 18 before doing a full serial narration in season 19. He was most effective in season 18 when the episodes were still independent stories, but the consequences of previous episodes could be felt in the future.

For example, in the second episode, the children are surprised that everyone remembers being bullied in the first episode. The season addresses a host of satirical targets: drones, Uber, crowdfunding, gluten-free diets, the problem of trans bathing. The virtual reality episode "Grounded Vindaloop" is a Matrixhead style and there is an ongoing story that reveals that Randy has a secret double life as Lorde, who is as unusual and hysterical as he seems.

9 9 Season 11





Why are bunny images used to celebrate a religious holiday? Does the louse have feelings? How many homeless people can Cartman jump on his skateboard? Season 11 answers those questions and more, really South Park Fashion. The season begins with Randy saying the N word on live television, preparing us for a classic season of South Park.

This season has the Guitar Hero episode, the "Imaginationland" episode trilogy, the episode where Randy sets the world record for Bono's greatest trash and tics, and a parody of 24 starring Hillary Clinton's "snizz" Additionally, Cartman claims to have Tourette syndrome in a surprisingly insightful installment of the show.

8 Season 20





While South Park In the two years the creators experimented with it, they failed to identify the serial narration, which they reference in the title of the season 20 finale "The End of Serialization as We Know It." This season was very close.

Online trolling, nostalgia, and the 2016 election were covered extensively and intertwined in a 10-part narrative that was nothing but interesting. The season also had some surprisingly powerful moments, such as when all the girls keep their promise to break up with their boyfriends if the trolling doesn't stop, culminating in Wendy's heartbreaking note "I can't fix you" to Stan.

7 7 Season 14





South Park's fourteenth season combined monumental multi-part episodes, such as "200" and "201," which stirred so many feathers that they are not yet available online or in reruns, and the three-part superhero saga "Coon and Friends" – and fun independent episodes that parody current trends. "You have 0 friends" is a parody of Facebook fashion that perfectly links its plot A and plot B.

"Insheeption" parodies the confused nature of Christopher Nolan Startas well as hoarding. Medicinal Fried Chicken uses a marijuana dispensary that replaces a KFC franchise to put the show's two funniest characters in the spotlight: Cartman engages in a Scarface-like the drug ring that fried chicken spews, while Randy gives himself testicular cancer to get marijuana recipes.

6 6 Season 22





While many fans think that South Park He has lost his way in recent years, his most recent season, the 22nd, surprisingly, finally finding the balance he has been seeking in recent years. It has a serialized narrative, but it's not based on that too much.

There is a good combination of characters to avoid having too much of some and too little of others. Plus, he accomplished all of his satirical goals to perfection, from school shootings to climate change, legalized marijuana, and anxiety. And to top it all off, we have Jeff Bezos as a Talosian in the two-part season finale.

5 5 Season 9





Season 9 has some of the best episodes focused on the show's characters, such as "Eric Cartman's Death", Butters-focused "Marjorine" and Jimmy-focused "Erection Day", as well as some of his best satires, such as the global warming episode "Two days before the day after tomorrow" and the same-sex marriage episode "Follow that egg!"

Also, "The Losing Edge" is perhaps South ParkBiggest sports-themed episode yet, with kids intentionally trying to lose baseball games to avoid having to play all summer (only to find out that the other kids are doing the same thing) making it the opposite of every story sports we have never seen. Also, Randy's obsession with getting into drunk fights in games generates some additional laughs just in case.

4 4 Season 6





South ParkSeason 6 has a healthy mix of satire based on current affairs such as "Red Hot Catholic Love", "Child Abduction Is Not Funny" and "Fun with Veal", and more stories based on characters like "Bebe & # 39; s Boobs Destroy Society. " "," My Future Self & # 39; n & # 39; Me "and" The New Terrance and Phillip Movie Trailer ".

The show had really found its feet. The season is also a pop culture nerd's dream, with its' 80s ski movie skewer "Asspen," its critique of the reissues of the special edition "Free Hat" and its hilarious The Lord of the rings parody "The return of the community of the ring to the two towers".

3 Season 10





The season 10 premiere dealt with the departure of Isaac Hayes in most South Park Possible as the creators used the voice recordings they had on file to reconstruct the dialogue that turned him into a devilish pedophile just before a brutal death, and that was just the beginning of the season.

The rest of the season deals with hybrid cars, World of warcraft, September 11 conspiracy theories and atheism in some of the best episodes of the show. Plus, it has the great two-part version of "Cartoon Wars" that addresses comparisons between people. South Park and Family man. The only problem is that he has "A Million Little Fibers", one of South ParkThe weakest episodes.

2 Season 13





Season 13 cleverly balances episodes based on current events: Cartman meets Somali pirates in "Blackbeard", Ike sees ghosts of famous people in "Dead Celebrities", Stan confronts Japanese whalers in "Whale Whores", etc., with episodes focused on the character: Butters becomes a pimp in "Butters & # 39; Bottom B ****", Kyle has a hard time at "Pee" water park, Cartman steals Jimmy's joke in "Fishsticks", etc., to give us one of South ParkThe most definitive seasons.

"Eat, Pray, Queef" is the only weak episode in the entire season, and even that managed to follow the brilliant episode of "Margaritaville" the week before, which won an Emmy for tackling the recession.

one Season 8





There is not a single weak episode in the eighth season of South Park. And the gems in it are the classics: "The Passion of the Jew" centered on Mel Gibson, "Good Times with Weapons" inspired by the anime, timeless and perennial political satire "Douche and Turd" and the special holiday "Christmas of the woodland bug. "

The episode where Jimmy takes steroids, the episode where Cartman thinks he's a psychic, the episode where a maniac is thrown that the kids sent Juvie in preschool, the episode where Cartman pretends to be a robot – everyone is in this season. Season 8 is the peak of South ParkGreatness

