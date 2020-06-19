Southeast Conference calls on the state of Mississippi to change its flag

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf called the effigy found near Lake Merritt "a deliberate and vile attempt to traumatize and divide the people of Oakland."

The effigy was found hanging from a tree near Lake Merritt on Thursday morning by a resident, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The resident removed the effigy from the tree and called police, according to the statement.

Police officers found "stuffed material in the shape of a human body with a rope tied around the torso and neck, lying on the ground next to a tree with an American flag next to it," the statement said.

Some context: The effigy was found a day after an investigation of hate crimes into knots found in trees was opened in Oakland, California, according to police.

The FBI is investigating the effigy as a hate crime, Schaaf said.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra intervened in the incident and called it "chilling."

"I have to tell you that it doesn't help circumstances. Everyone is nervous. There are many people who are very scared. Many people are brave and protest peacefully. Seeing these things just doesn't help," he told CNN on Thursday.

The California Attorney General's office is investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man who was found hanging from a tree in northern Los Angeles County.