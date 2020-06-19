Southeast Conference pushes Mississippi to change flag

JACKSON, Miss. – The Southeast Conference is considering banning league championship events in Mississippi unless the state changes its Confederation-based flag.

"It is time for changes to be made to the Mississippi State flag," Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement Thursday. “Our students deserve the opportunity to learn and compete in inclusive and welcoming environments for all. If there are no changes, consideration will be given to preventing the Southeast Conference championship events from taking place in the state of Mississippi until the flag is changed. "

The NCAA has already said it would not schedule postseason events in Mississippi due to the state flag.

National protests over racial injustice have renewed the debate over Confederate symbols. Mississippi has the last state flag that includes the emblem of the battle: a red field crowned by a blue X with 13 white stars. White supremacists put the symbol on the flag in 1894 during the violent reaction to black political power that developed during the Reconstruction.

During a Black Lives Matter protest on June 5 in front of the Mississippi Governor's Mansion in downtown Jackson, thousands of people cheered when Maisie Brown, an 18-year-old organizer, called for the removal of all Confederate symbols in the state , including the flag.

Bipartisan coalitions of state lawmakers have been trying to build momentum to change the flag, but Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has repeatedly said that if the banner needs to be redesigned, it must be done by state voters.

People who voted in a 2001 election chose to keep the flag rather than replace it with a design that did not include the Confederate emblem.

All public universities in Mississippi and various cities and counties have stopped flying the state flag in recent years because of the emblem. The state has two SEC schools: the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University.

The leaders of both universities said Thursday that the state should change the flag.

"Mississippi needs a flag that represents the qualities of our state that unite us, not those that still divide us," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce and sports director Keith Carter in a joint statement. "We support the SEC's position to change the Mississippi state flag to an image that is more welcoming and inclusive for all people."

Mississippi State President Mark E. Keenum said in a statement that he respects Sankey's position. Keenum said he wrote to state elected officials June 12 telling them that the university's students, faculty and administrators have been in favor of changing the flag since 2015.

"The letter said, in part, that our flag should be unifying, not a symbol that divides us," said Keenum. "I insisted that it is time for a renewed and respectful debate on this issue."