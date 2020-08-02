Southern California wildfires force evacuation of nearly 8,000

A house was destroyed and almost 8,000 people Officials said they were forced to evacuate after a wildfire in southern California grew dramatically on Saturday.

The fire was first reported on Friday night in the Cherry Valley area, about 30 minutes east of San Bernardino.

By Saturday, the fire had nearly doubled to cover an area of ​​three square miles, according to a report.

New evacuation orders were issued for San Bernardino County, and as of Saturday night, some 7,800 people were told to leave the area.

The forest fire, which is now approximately 4,100 acres, It comes in the midst of a heat wave that has brought temperatures up to 105 degrees.