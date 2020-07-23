Southwest to begin testing thermal imaging cameras for fevers in Dallas

Southwest Airlines will begin testing thermal cameras to better detect fevers among travelers.

The airline will begin piloting the cameras as a coronavirus precaution at its smaller Dallas Love Field airport in Dallas, where the company is based, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The cameras will not be used initially on passengers during what is expected to be a 30- to 90-day trial of the equipment, according to Southwest.

"Southwest always operates a multi-layered approach to support the well-being of travelers and employees, which is especially important during the current COVID-19 pandemic," Scott Halfmann, vice president of security for Southwest Airlines, said in a statement. to the paper

"We are pleased to partner with Dallas Love Field on this pilot project, as thermal testing could be an additional layer of extra caution that Southwest can offer customers from the start of their journey," he added.

The airport will join the Los Angeles International Airport to deploy these cameras. LAX announced that it would start using similar equipment last month, providing voluntary passenger scans at two points in its Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Airports around the world are deploying thermal cameras and other equipment in hopes of effectively stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Hong Kong International Airport in April began deploying thermal camera booths to combat the error, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Southwest also teamed up with other major US airlines to request face masks during flights, and on Wednesday announced that there would be no exemptions, except for travelers under the age of two.