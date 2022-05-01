Netflix has canceled its space-themed comedy series ‘Space Force’ after just two seasons.

The series, which was poorly received by critics, starred Steve Carell as the commander of a space force tasked with protecting America from space threats.

While the show had some laughs, it ultimately wasn’t well-received and failed to find a large audience.

The plotline of the ‘Space force season 2’

This is unfortunate news for fans of the show, but it ultimately comes as no surprise. ‘Space Force’ was a critical miss from the start, and it never really seemed to find its footing.

With that said, we’d like to thank Steve Carell and the rest of the cast and crew for their hard work on the series. We hope to see them all again soon in other projects.

Names of the characters in ‘Space force season 2’

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Steve Carell as General Mark R. Naird

John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory

Ben Schwartz as F. Tony Scarapiducci

Diana Silvers as Erin Naird

Tawny Newsome as Captain Angela Ali

Jimmy O. Yang as Dr. Chan Kaifang

Don Lake as Brad Gregory

Owen Daniels as Obie Hanrahan

Hector Duran as Julio Díaz – José

Lisa Kudrow as Maggie Naird

Chris Gethard as Eddie

Dan Bakkedahl as John Blandsmith

Spencer House as Duncan Tabner

Noah Emmerich as General Kick Grabaston

Jessica St. Clair as Kelly King

Punam Patel as Ranatunga

Alex Sparrow as Yuri ‘Bobby’ Telatovich

Diedrich Bader as General Rongley

What More Can We Imagine From the Third season of Space Force?

Space Force was one of the most anticipated shows of 2020. The series was created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, who also starred in the show.

Space Force was a comedy that followed the members of the United States Space Force, which is a new branch of the military that was created to protect Earth from space

The series was not well-received by critics and it was canceled after two seasons. Space Force had low ratings and it was not a popular show on social media. Many people were disappointed with the show and they felt that it was a wasted opportunity.

There are no plans for a third season of Space Force, but there are rumors that the cast and crew are shopping the show around to other networks. It is possible that Space Force could be picked up by another network, but it is also possible that the series will remain canceled.

Fans on ‘Space force season 2’

Fans of Space Force are disappointed by the cancellation but remain hopeful that the series will find a new home.

Space force season two was much better than space force season one and had higher ratings, so there is still a chance that another network will pick it up.

The space force is a show with potential and it would be a shame to see it canceled after only two seasons. Also, the space force was created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, who also worked together on the popular sitcom The Office.

So what do you think about the Space force season 2?