Space Force is an exciting new TV show about America’s future in space. The first season was a huge hit, and the second season is sure to be even better! Space Force follows the adventures of a team of astronauts who are sent into space to defend America against alien threats. If you’re looking for a show that combines action, adventure, and patriotism, Space Force is definitely for you!

Season 2 of Space Force coming soon

The first show of its kind, Space Force follows a special branch of the U.S Armed Forces which must get as many people on board to achieve domination in space! This comedy-drama series is both informative and entertaining with laugh-out-loud moments that will have you hooked from start until finish…

What is Space Force all about?

The event follows four-star General Mark Laird (Steve Carell), who was tasked with keeping the “shoe on the moon” with the newly formed branch of the military until 2024 by the decision of the President of the United States. Following his sense of duty, Mark uproots himself and his family and moves to Colorado to do the right thing. He is soon surrounded by his new team: scientists, astronauts, and an odd fit but talented group of people, whom he must make the most of to accomplish his mission.

When is season 2 coming up?

The second season of The Space Force will have seven 30-minute episodes, all of which will air once on February 18, 2022. However, episode titles and other details are not yet available.

Who is in the cast?

The series is created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels. It has been executively produced by Greg Daniels, Steve Carell, Howard Klein, Brent Forrester, Paul King. It stars, Steve Carell as General Mark R. Naird, John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory, Ben Schwartz as F. Tony “Fuck Tony” Scarapiducci, Diana Silvers as Erin Naird, Tawny Newsome as Captain Angela Ali, Jimmy O. Yang as Dr Chan Kaifang, Don Lake as Brigadier General Bradley Gregory, among many others.

Space Force Trailer reveals what’s in store for the new season

On January 27, 2022, Netflix released the official trailer for Space Force Season 2, which was dropped exclusively on Collider. Without saying much, this two-minute clip is exactly what you’d expect for the new season.

The second season of Steve Carell’s Space Force features Mark Naird trying to save the team from being shut down by the new administration, and he and his team have only five months to prove themselves. The second season also features some old characters returning. As a whole, it’s just the cast being themselves, at their best, which sets the tone for what awaits us when Space Force season two comes out.

Why you should watch Space Force?

The Space Force show is one of the most accurate portrayals of space life I’ve ever seen on TV. It’s funny, but it doesn’t shy away from the more serious aspects of living in space. And while it may not be 100% realistic, Space Force gives a great overview of what to expect when we start colonizing other planets. If you’re looking for an entertaining and educational show about America’s future in space, then Space Force is definitely worth your time!

Critic reviews the series Space Force

The first season of this show has an approval rating that’s 38% based on 95 reviews, with the average user rating being 5.78/10 as Rotten Tomatoes puts. The site reviews read, Space Force’s uneven blend of earnestness and satire spins quickly out of comedic orbit despite an all-star cast and blockbuster-worthy special effects”. In an article for Variety, Caroline Framke wrote: “For all the hype, Space Force should be an easy victory. Ten episodes later, it’s safer to say that Space Force is just okay.” RogerEbert.com’s Nick Allen writes, “Space Force has the supporting characters to lend it its cringe-worthy absurdity.”

Space Force was given a poor review by Joshua Rivera at The Verge, who noted that it “falls apart before it even gets going” mainly due to the fact that it does not adhere to the sharp political satire that shows like Veep had established and instead adheres to the conventions of workplace comedy. Space Force Season Two just dropped on Collider, and it looks better than ever! In case you’re not familiar with Space Force, it’s a hilarious TV show about America’s future in space.