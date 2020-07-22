The US Space Force has unveiled its logo and slogan.

In a statement released Wednesday, the military announced that its motto is "semper supra" or "always on top."

"" Semper Supra "(Always Above) is our official motto and represents our role in establishing, maintaining, and preserving the freedom of operations of the United States in the space domain," Space Force tweeted.

"The logo and slogan honor the heritage and history of the United States Space Force," the service branch said in the statement. The silver outer edge of the Delta symbol signifies defense and protection against all adversaries and threats from the space domain, according to the Space Force. "In the center of the Delta is the Polaris star," he adds, "which symbolizes how core values ​​guide the mission of the Space Force."

"The delta was first used in space organizations as early as 1961 and has inspired generations of space professionals," Space Force tweeted.

Space News notes that a delta design is also used on the Space Force seal and flag.

The sixth branch of the US Armed Forces, the creation of the Space Force was announced in August 2018.

On March 26, 2020, the Space Force made its first launch when the U.S. Army's Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-6) satellite took off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The satellite exploded in the Florida sky on an Atlas V 551 rocket from the United Launch Alliance (ULA).

