Space Force review: Netflix comedy lands on the snark side of the moon

With Space forceNetflix is ​​putting The Office in uniform and imagining how a new cosmic branch of the United States Army will put Americans back on the moon. Americans armed. It is a small step for man, a great leap for war.

the United States Space Force is of course a Real thing, separating from the Air Force in 2019 when President Donald Trump claims the stars for the stars and stripes. The new Netflix comedy, airing now, begins with a whimsical (unnamed) president tweeting that he wants boots on the moon as soon as possible. The man accused of the sacred responsibility of taking the war to the Sea of ​​Tranquility is the obedient general of Steve Carell, a former fighter pilot who has gone from gun to brass but knows nothing about space, rockets, or the connection of the two. "Apollo 13 the shit out of this!" he declares.

The general may not know his astronaut by the elbow, but he is assisted by John Malkovich's technological genius as a winding civilian adviser. Rolling his eyes so hard they practically have an orbit of his own, he is deeply cynical about the military program as he discusses the rigors of science and the chain of command. Immaculately dressed in the precise suit and tie at all times, Malkovich brings a gravity to the proceedings that adds class brilliance even when the comedy gets silly.

And the Space Force comic pedigree is, of course, impeccable. It was created by Greg Daniels, the man behind the American adaptation of The Office and co-creator of King of the Hill and Parks and Recreation. He and Office star Carell conceived of the Space Force, and you can draw a fairly direct line between The Office and the new show – it's another workplace comedy in which colleagues with varying levels of proficiency get nervous while they work towards a probably useless goal. objective.

The only difference is that Space Force is not an office, it is an extensive secret base in Colorado. And it's not the blinking photocopier at this workplace, it's a rocket that costs the taxpayer roughly the same as four middle schools.

Interestingly, the Space Force takes off on Netflix just a few weeks later Another technology-themed program by Greg Daniels Up started streaming on Amazon. These two shows share a similar feeling, as they are part of a new generation of post comedies where traditional comedy has been replaced by the com type. There are many of these shows about the streaming era: Bojack Horseman, Barry, Master of None, Bad Girls, Louie, Dead to Me, etc. The type of com is something like a comedy while something like it seems a drama

But is it funny?

Something like…

Space Force is definitely more fun than Upload, but it still feels like comedy isn't fun enough, drama isn't dramatic enough, and satire isn't satirical enough. Each episode has its own sitcom-style piece that acts as a launch pad: Carell loses his marbles in a simulated lunar habitat; he and Malkovich discover a spy; and a simulated space war game pits the Space Force against the Air Force. In between, scientists collide with soldiers, a Russian observer works to get both the general's and his daughter's technology in their hands, and the Chinese are one step ahead of every giant leap.

A subplot about the redesign of the First Lady of the Space Force uniform is cunningly fun, as is a visit from a Silicon Valley hotshot, but not all subplots connect. Booksmart's Diana Silver plays the general's daughter, but her romantic story revolves around without going anywhere. Nor does the supporting plot about the general's wife, played by an underused Lisa Kudrow, which doesn't offer much other than the mystery of how it ended up where it is.

Carell is so charming that you can't help but encourage him even when he's at his worst. But her character, and indeed most characters, could be more clearly defined. There's a reason we remember Michael Scott, Dwight, Jim, Pam, and the rest of The Office's coworkers – they're so specific with identifiable traits, desires, and frustrations. But after watching the first episode of Space Force, heck, even after the entire first season, it's hard to know who Carell's general is. Is he a bland bureaucrat or an enthusiastic sportsman or one who pretends to be the other? The even believe in the space force?

Along with him, secondary characters played by Jimmy O Yang and Ben Schwartz are alone … there. You are a publicist and a scientist, and that is all. Neither of them is able to sink their teeth into the inspired madness that their Silicon Valley and the Parks and Rec characters are so memorable. We spent a lot of time with the Tawny Newsome Space Force officer before she revealed her ambition to be an astronaut so late in the season that it's like they think about it at the end of the writing process and never add it back to her character.

Yes, Space Force is often fun. But for every impeccably timed Malkovich moment or solid gag on who presses the button to launch the rockets, there's a sharp line like "What happens after Brexit? Frexit? Swexit?" A AOC-The congresswoman refers only as "angry young congresswoman" and a hearing in Congress is interrupted by protesters in Handmaid & # 39; s Tale costumes, which is less a joke and more than what actually happened. Like Daniels' Amazon upload guy, the satire seems to just point at things rather than actually skewer them. For example, when Schwartz's empty publicist exclaims, "You should be tweeting this," it's not a key phrase, it's literally your job description.

The Space Force has the ability to be a modern Dr. Strangelove, nailing the depressing jingoistic insanity of the urge to militarize space. In comic terms, it's a successful launch, but the small steps could have been big leaps.