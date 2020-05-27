Space Force starring Steve Carell

Plot: Award-winning pilot who dreams of leading the Air Force, four-star General Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) gets carried away by a loop when forced to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces: the Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado, where he and a colorful team of scientists and "Spacemen" are tasked with taking the American boots to the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total spatial dominance

Revision: Few series are as beloved as NBC's The Office. The series launched Steve Carell's career from television star to leading character (and Oscar nominee). While fans get excited every time the cast and creators of that series get together, Netflix's new series Space Force represents a whole new show for fans to invest in and get excited about. The Space Force is created by Steve Carell alongside The Office showrunner Greg Daniels and takes the newest branch of the military, created by President Donald Trump, and blows it up to laugh. Before taking up arms and thinking that this is a liberal opportunity to hit Trump, Space Force is a work situation comedy that echoes sentimentality from The Office and Parks and Recreation, but in a very timely context. Yes, he mocks the president, but he does not do it with any type of agenda.

Space Force follows newly promoted four-star general Mark Naird (Steve Carell), who is tasked with building the new branch of the military. According to POTUS (it's always called that, never by name), the United States needs boots on the Moon. Dejected, Mark tries to make the best of his new role amid a team of weirdos and a crew of "space men" ranging from high school recruits to senior astronauts. On board are Naird's assistant, General Brad Gregory (Don Lake), social media liaison F. Tony Scarapiducci (Ben Schwartz), pilot Angela Ali (Tawny Newsome), scientist Dr. Chen Kaifang (Jimmy O. Yang) and civil contractor Kelly King (Jessica St. Clair). Naird's scientific counterpart is Dr. Adrian Mallory, played by the great John Malkovich in a blank role that is one of his best performances in years. At home, Naird's wife (Lisa Kudrow) and daughter (Diana Silvers) are not fanatics of moving away from their home in Washington D.C., adding complexity to Mark's already strained work and personal life balance.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKJrpFb7p38 (/ embed)

Space Force plays as a mix of The Office with the HBO political comedy Veep. Both series look at contemporary government and the military industrial complex with a sarcastic and satirical eye, but viewers will find many similarities to Carell and Daniels' previous work comedy. Naird shares a lot in common with Michael Scott, as they are both, at heart, kind people, even if their decision making can sometimes be questionable. The dynamic between Steve Carell and John Malkovich is a highlight of the series, as the opposing approaches they bring to the Space Force mission allow them to confront but also find moments of shared goals. It also helps that both actors are seasoned dramatic performers while having an excellent comic moment.

As a co-creator, Steve Carell knows what worked on The Office with his character, while Greg Daniels knows how to muster a diverse cast of comic talents. The problem with this series, like HBO's recent Avenue 5, is that it doesn't always have a balanced tone. Some episodes are more satirical, such as those featuring Ginger Gonzaga as Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez's doppleganger or a FLOTUS-focused episode that wants to design new uniforms for the Space Force. Twitter jokes abound in those episodes that border on taunting Trump directly. The episodes that are just trying to be a comedy in the workplace involving the military are the ones that clicked for me. With a short 10-episode premium cable season, and talented filmmakers like PADDINGTON's Paul KIng and MUDBOUND's Dee Rees behind the camera, Space Force needed to make each episode count and they simply failed.

However, there are some moments that fall off. While the dance sequence set to "Kokomo" as seen in the trailer is really fun, Steve Carell does have multiple singing moments dotted throughout the series. Some of these get quite repetitive and for the sixth episode, it seemed like it was wearing out a bit. Some characters are much nicer than others and General Kick Grabaston by Noah Emmerich serves as a great opponent for Carell & # 39; s Naird. The entire cast works well as a set, but sometimes the jokes seem to take too long. But, the fact that this series airs on Netflix instead of a network means that we get a fair amount of profanity and topics ranging from rat diarrhea to conjugal visits. In summary, this is not a program that you will probably share with your children, but it does not have to depend on vulgarity to be fun either.

Space Force is definitely much better than I expected and it will certainly make many of you laugh, but unfortunately it is not good enough to earn a place alongside The Office. It has some of the best work Steve Carell and John Malkovich have done in some time. He also has a bittersweet final performance from the great Fred Willard that almost sums up how he could make any role stand out. Space Force is a series I wouldn't mind getting more of in the future, especially if Carell and Malkovich are committed to returning. Like the military branch it portrays, the Space Force is ridiculous, imperfect, but still worth seeing.

Space Force Releases May 29 on Netflix.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxGgBRnqhGk (/ embed)