Spaceship captures the & # 39; green glow & # 39; from Mars

On Earth, this occurs in the form of auroras at the planet's poles, but this is the first time that this type of glow has been seen around another planet.
Earth's polar green glow occurs when electrons from space collide with our upper atmosphere, but Earth and Mars' atmospheres shine both during the day and at night thanks to sunlight. At night, a glow is created when the molecules in the atmosphere that are separated come together. During the day, glare occurs when sunlight stirs molecules and atmospheric atoms, such as nitrogen and oxygen.
Astronauts on the International Space Station have the best view of Earth's faint green night glow because their perspective is "edge", which means they can see it at an angle that makes the glow more visible.
That's because our planet has a shiny surface, which can overwhelm this dim glow. The same goes for other planets, which is why this detection of the green glow around Mars is so exciting.
"One of the brightest emissions observed on Earth comes from the night glow. More specifically, from oxygen atoms emitting a particular wavelength of light that has never been seen around another planet," said Jean-Claude Gérard, Lead author of the study and astronomer and professor at the Université de Liège in Belgium, in a statement.
"However, this emission is forecast to exist on Mars for about 40 years and, thanks to (Trace Gas Orbiter), we have found it."
The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter established an orbit around Mars in October 2016. Some of the orbiter's instruments, collectively called NOMAD (Nadir and Concealment for the Discovery of Mars), pointed towards the Martian surface during orbit. These instruments include the Ultraviolet and Visible Spectrometer, or UVIS.
Hoping to find a green glow, they oriented the instruments to obtain an "edge" view of Mars and scan at different altitudes twice per orbit between April 24 and December 1, 2019. Altitudes ranged from 20 to 400 kilometers (12.4 to 249 miles) from the planet's surface.
The telltale green glow was found in all the data collected during this time, and an impressive feat for the orbiter, considering that the atmosphere of Mars during the day shines much brighter than the night and makes the green glow more difficult to detect, the researchers said. .
"The emission was strongest at an altitude of around 80 kilometers and it varied depending on the changing distance between Mars and the Sun, "said Ann Carine Vandaele, co-author of the study and NOMAD principal investigator at the Institut Royal d & # 39; Aéronomie Spatiale de Belgique in Belgium, in a statement.
What is in a green glow?
By comparing the two planets, the researchers found that the green glow of Mars is different from that of Earth.
"We modeled this emission and discovered that it is produced primarily as carbon dioxide, or CO2, (and) is divided into its constituent parts: carbon monoxide and oxygen," said Gérard. "We saw the resulting oxygen atoms glowing in both visible and ultraviolet light."
While this is in accordance with theoretical models that suggested that Mars would have this brightness, it is much stronger than the visible emission created by Earth.
"This suggests that we have more to learn about how oxygen atoms behave, which is very important to our understanding of atomic and quantum physics," said Gérard.
Observing the bright planetary atmospheres can reveal their composition and energy that they get from both sunlight and the sun's solar wind, or from the stream of charged particles moving through the solar system.
This is also critical to understanding auroras. By studying the green glow of Mars, researchers can understand the structure of this layer in the planet's atmosphere, better understand its altitude range, and even observe any changes in the reaction to the sun.