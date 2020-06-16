Spaceship captures the & # 39; green glow & # 39; from Mars





On Earth, this occurs in the form of auroras at the planet's poles, but this is the first time that this type of glow has been seen around another planet.

The study on the findings of the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter of the European Space Agency published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Earth's polar green glow occurs when electrons from space collide with our upper atmosphere, but Earth and Mars' atmospheres shine both during the day and at night thanks to sunlight. At night, a glow is created when the molecules in the atmosphere that are separated come together. During the day, glare occurs when sunlight stirs molecules and atmospheric atoms, such as nitrogen and oxygen.

Astronauts on the International Space Station have the best view of Earth's faint green night glow because their perspective is "edge", which means they can see it at an angle that makes the glow more visible.