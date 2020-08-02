SpaceX crew returns to Earth today

Mission accomplished!

Two American astronauts floated back to Earth in a SpaceX capsule on Sunday afternoon, splashing in the Gulf of Mexico in time to complete a historic mission.

The crew hit the water under four massive parachutes that downed their spacecraft safely after two months inside the International Space Station, NASA's first water landing since 1975.

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley began their descent into the Dragon Endeavor space capsule on Saturday night, when the spacecraft separated from the station.

"Astronauts complete the first dip in 45 years. Very exciting!" President Trump said on Twitter on Sunday. "It's great that NASA astronauts return to Earth after a successful two-month mission. Thank you all?"

It took less than 45 minutes to an hour to bring the capsule aboard a recovery ship, and both space travelers needed to be screened before returning to the mainland for a press conference on Sunday night.

The ship transported more than 40 employees, including doctors and nurses, with the crew in quarantine for two weeks and examined the coronavirus to make sure that the astronauts were not exposed.

Behnken and Hurley, both NASA astronauts recruited for the public-private space mission, were scheduled to hit the water at 2:48 p.m., and the presence of tropical storm Isaias in the region added to the drama.

SpaceX was the first commercial space mission and the first launch into US space since the last shuttle in 2011.

The mission also employed the first reusable rocket, with the Falcon 9 landing on a floating landing pad after separating from the capsule after takeoff in May.

The new-looking spacewalk also looked sleeker, and was a big thank you to science fiction fans. The rocket is named after the "Millennium Falcon" from the Star Wars franchise, and the astronaut costumes look more like something from "2001: A Space Odyssey" than traditional space suits.