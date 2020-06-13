SpaceX Expands Network with Launch of 58 Satellites, Completes Second of Four Launches

SpaceX has completed the second of four planned record launches, sending another batch of Starlink Internet satellites into low Earth orbit.

While it is the ninth launch of the Starlink satellites, it is the first to include satellites from multiple companies: Rideshare's first launch, part of a series that will help bring satellites from companies like Planet Labs, Exolaunch and Momentus Space into orbit. terrestrial.

The Rideshare Mission program aims to provide a "flexible and low-cost" method of transporting satellites into low Earth orbit, according to NasaSpaceflight.com.

Saturday's launch saw a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 58 Starlink satellites and 3 Planet Labs Inc. satellites. SpaceX has already brought a series of satellites into space for the likes of Planet Labs before, but Rideshare Mission launches will see more travel in a higher frequency.

The launch took place at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Saturday morning, with the sky so clear that the glow of the rocket engines was visible throughout the launch. The Falcon 9 reusable booster used Saturday already had two flights to its name.

Starlink's launch missions have brought a total of 540 satellites into low Earth orbit so far. Additional missions will continue to augment SpaceX's Internet "satellite constellation" to have a total of 1,584 satellites in orbit by the end of the current phase.

CEO Elon Musk established the Starlink project to create a low-cost global broadband network. Originally, SpaceX announced plans to create the Starlink network in 2015, with plans to carry up to 50% of all return communications traffic and up to 10% of local Internet traffic.

SpaceX recently completed its first manned launch on May 30, marking the first time that a private company, rather than a government, has launched astronauts into space. President Trump called the launch "America's bold and triumphant return to the stars."

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken completed a 19-hour trip to the International Space Station, while the Falcon 9 rocket used to launch them returned to a drone in the Atlantic.