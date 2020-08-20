spacex-is-now-a-$46-billion-‘unicorn’

New York (CNN Business) SpaceX, the Elon Musk-led company that recently became the first business in history to send astronauts into Earth’s orbit, is parlaying its successes into big money.

The company recently finished a $1.9 billion funding round, one of the largest single fundraising pushes by any privately held company, according to public filings and data aggregated by venture capital data firm Crunchbase. That brings SpaceX’s overall valuation to $46 billion. The news was first reported by Reuters.

SpaceX now ranks third on a list of so-called “unicorns,” which are privately held startups with valuations topping $1 billion, according to data from the venture capital analysis firm CB Insights. The only two startups valued higher than SpaceX are two Chinese tech giants — rideshare company Didi Chuxing and TikTok parent company ByteDance.

Valuing privately held companies is a matter of guesswork, as they are generally not obligated to publicly share their financial information, and companies negotiate new investments behind closed doors. SpaceX does not make its financial data available to the public. Wall Street has recently turned an increasingly skeptical eye toward “unicorns” that balloon in value while they’re privately held, only to flop once they’re listed on the stock market.

But even at SpaceX’s eye-popping valuation, some Wall Street analysts and investors argue the company is still undervalued.