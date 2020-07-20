SpaceX launch today is a communications satellite for the South Korean Army





The rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida around 5:30 p.m. ET.

Inside the bulbous nose cone at the tip of the rocket was a communications satellite belonging to the South Korean army. SpaceX did not show the satellite deploying from a rocket, something the company generally leaves out of its Internet transmissions when it carries sensitive cargo related to national security into space.

But the company did show the landing of its first-stage propeller, the lower part of the rocket equipped with nine massive engines that provided the initial boost for the Falcon 9 rocket at takeoff. The rocket booster that SpaceX used for Monday's mission was previously flown on SpaceX's first mission with humans on board.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is the only launch vehicle in the world that features a reusable first-stage booster. For years, the company has routinely reclaimed the thrusters: after the first stage spends most of its fuel, it separates from the second stage of the rocket, and then heads to a vertical landing on offshore platforms or a land platform. The second, non-reusable stage of the rocket starts its own engine to complete the mission. Recapturing, restoring and reconditioning rocket hardware saves SpaceX money, the company says, and is at the core of CEO Elon Musk's mission to reduce the cost of launching satellites, or people, into outer space. The company's success in developing reusable rocket technology turned an uncompetitive industry and many of its competitors, As the legacy rocket builder United Launch Alliance and newcomer Blue Origin, they are trying to create their own reusable vehicles. SpaceX has flown a rocket rocket up to five times, and Musk has said that the latest version of the first stage of the Falcon 9 can fly up to 10 times with minimal repairs necessary between launches. During Monday's mission, the first-stage thruster started its engines for about two and a half minutes before stopping and heading to one of the company's remote-controlled platforms, called "Just Read the Instructions." (The name comes from one of Musk's favorite science fiction books.) All of this will take about eight and a half minutes. SpaceX said the South Korean satellite, dubbed Anasis II and built under a Lockheed Martin-Airbus contract, was deployed from the second stage of the rocket approximately half an hour after takeoff. The satellite was scheduled to launch last week, but SpaceX delayed the mission to inspect the second stage of the rocket, the company said in a statement.






