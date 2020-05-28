SpaceX, NASA scrubs historic Demo-2 launch due to weather

Elon musk



SpaceX and NASA must wait for their historic launch to the International Space Station after bad weather postponed the Dragon's first manned flight on Wednesday.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were supposed to launch from Florida aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 4:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Hans Koenigsmann, vice president of SpaceX, said earlier in the week that preparations were complete, but to take off, the team would need "the weather gods … working with us."



Playing now:

See this:

NASA astronauts are about to blow up a spacecraft using only …

4:17



The weather gods apparently had other plans. Demo-2 was reduced to about 17 minutes before launch when SpaceX and NASA officially canceled it.

"We had to scrub due to the weather," the SpaceX team announced during its live broadcast. "To be more specific, we were still violating one of the climatic criteria: the strength of electric fields in the atmosphere."

We needed a little more time if we were to remove that restriction on launch time. "

Falcon 9 and Dragon had an instant launch window, so SpaceX was unable to keep count and wait until the weather passed. The fuel used to propel the rocket cannot settle into the booster on the platform, where it heats up and can affect performance, and the ISS orbits Earth, so any retention would affect the ability to essentially objective Crew Dragon on the space station.

Overall, that means we have other days of anticipation and ad development to come.

There are two backup start times available during the weekend. SpaceX has said that the following window opens at 12:22 p.m. PT (3:22 ​​p.m. ET) on Saturday, May 30, and a rear window will open at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) on Sunday, May 31.

Weather could once again be a factor, as recent reports from Weather Squad 45 show only a 40% chance of favorable weather for both backup launch times.

To find out how you can (hopefully) see the launch this weekend, head over to CNET launch guide for everything you need to know.