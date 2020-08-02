SpaceX Returns: Astronauts Head Down Despite Tropical Storm

Astronauts have been aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft, called Dragon Endeavor, since Saturday night when they undocked from the International Space Station.
Behnken and Hurley began their historic two-month journey to the ISS in May, when astronauts launched into their Crew Dragon spacecraft from a ground platform in Florida. It was the first launch of NASA astronauts from American soil since 2011 and the first time in history that a commercially developed spacecraft brought humans into orbit.
During the night, the vehicle performed a series of motor burns to lower the vehicle's altitude, preparing to make a dramatic leap into Earth's thick atmosphere later today.
NASA and SpaceX predetermined seven potential splash sites for this mission, four of which are west of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico: Pensacola, Tampa, Tallahassee, and Panama City. And in that area, the heights of the wind and waves seem calm enough for the Dragon of the Crew to land safely.
Still, meteorological authorities are closely monitoring the forecast, and could suspend the splash until the spacecraft begins to re-enter Earth's atmosphere.
Behnken and Hurley, both married to other NASA astronauts, have young families waiting for them at home. Her children sent an alert message to the astronauts this morning.
"Get up and shine, Daddy, we love you! We can't wait to see you. Wake up, wake up! … Don't worry, you can sleep tomorrow. Hurry up at home so we can go find my dog." one of the children said.
Astronauts responded to mission control: "Hopefully the pressure is on who is making the weather call, because those guys seem excited to bring us home.
A safe homecoming is crucial. Although SpaceX previously released a Crew Dragon on an unmanned demo mission, Hurley and Behnken's mission is still considered a test. Both men are veteran NASA astronauts and test pilots specifically trained to respond to any technical issues that may arise in the new vehicle, and NASA will not officially certify Crew Dragon as a human-rated spacecraft until it makes a safe return. .