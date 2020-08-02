SpaceX Returns: Astronauts Head Down Despite Tropical Storm





The ship is expected to land off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, on Sunday at 2:48 pm ET. The safe return home of Behnken and Hurley will mark the end of a two-month historic mission and pave the way for the United States to once again become a world leader in human space flight.

Astronauts have been aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft, called Dragon Endeavor, since Saturday night when they undocked from the International Space Station.

Behnken and Hurley began their historic two-month journey to the ISS in May, when astronauts launched into their Crew Dragon spacecraft from a ground platform in Florida. It was the first launch of NASA astronauts from American soil since 2011 and the first time in history that a commercially developed spacecraft brought humans into orbit.

During the night, the vehicle performed a series of motor burns to lower the vehicle's altitude, preparing to make a dramatic leap into Earth's thick atmosphere later today.