The former king of Spain skipped the city amid a financial scandal, and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

The former monarch Juan Carlos I wrote in a letter to his son, King Felipe VI, who decided to go to another country "in the face of the public repercussions of certain episodes of my past private life."

"Guided by the conviction of providing the best service to the Spanish, their institutions and you as King, I am communicating my thoughtful decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain," he says.

The letter was published on the royal family's website on Monday.

Juan Carlos, 82, is credited with helping Spain peacefully restore democracy after the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

But the last years of his reign were clouded by scandal, and he abdicated the throne in 2014 amid public scrutiny, including during an elephant hunting trip to Botswana that he conducted while the country was devastated by a financial crisis.

The Spanish Supreme Court opened an investigation into the former king's financial affairs earlier this year.

A statement from Spain's attorney general's office in June said it was investigating whether Juan Carlos received millions of dollars in bribes from Saudi Arabia during the construction of a high-speed rail there by a Spanish consortium.

Since then, local media has published testimonies of bombs as part of a separate Swiss investigation into millions of dollars that royalty allegedly received from the late King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia.

The former monarch then allegedly transferred large sums to a former partner, Danish-German businesswoman Corinna Larsen, something investigators consider a possible attempt to hide the cash from authorities.

After media reports claimed that Philip was the beneficiary of a foreign account with an alleged $ 75 million gift from Saudi Arabia to Juan Carlos, the king in March renounced any future personal inheritance he might receive from his father and cut his father's $ 228,000 annual stipend.

The royal house has denied that Felipe had knowledge of his father's alleged financial problems. He said in a statement that the king respected his father's decision to leave.

Despite Juan Carlos' finances being questioned in the Spanish media for years, so far there have been no legal implications.

In his letter to his son, he said that he does not want to hinder Felipe's role, adding: "My legacy and my own dignity demand that it be so."

