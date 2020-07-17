Spain orders the elimination of almost 100,000 farm minks after the animals tested positive for Covid-19

The Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Environment of the Spanish region of Aragon said in a statement on Thursday that it had ordered the slaughter of 92,700 minks after seven workers on the farm tested positive for Covid-19 and the animals were found to be infected with the coronavirus.
As a precaution, the department closed the farm in Teruel, eastern Spain, on May 22, to follow up before conducting a series of randomized tests, which initially yielded a negative result.
However, subsequent tests, the most recent of which was on July 7, confirmed that 78 of the 90 animals tested, equivalent to 87% of the sample, had been infected with the coronavirus.
In the statement, the department said no conclusions could be drawn about whether "there is human-to-animal transmission or vice versa," and that "there has been no abnormal behavior detected in the animals, nor has there been an increase in mortality in the animals. "
However, he said that all mink on the farm would be euthanized as a preventive measure.
The tests have led to the removal of up to a million minks in the country on two dozen farms, according to the animal welfare charity Humane Society International.
"Based on new results from ongoing research into Covid-19 infections on mink farms, there may be a mink-to-human infection," the Dutch government said in a statement at the time. "It also follows from this research that minks can have Covid-19 without showing symptoms."