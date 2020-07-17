Spain orders the elimination of almost 100,000 farm minks after the animals tested positive for Covid-19

The Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Environment of the Spanish region of Aragon said in a statement on Thursday that it had ordered the slaughter of 92,700 minks after seven workers on the farm tested positive for Covid-19 and the animals were found to be infected with the coronavirus.

As a precaution, the department closed the farm in Teruel, eastern Spain, on May 22, to follow up before conducting a series of randomized tests, which initially yielded a negative result.

However, subsequent tests, the most recent of which was on July 7, confirmed that 78 of the 90 animals tested, equivalent to 87% of the sample, had been infected with the coronavirus.

In the statement, the department said no conclusions could be drawn about whether "there is human-to-animal transmission or vice versa," and that "there has been no abnormal behavior detected in the animals, nor has there been an increase in mortality in the animals. "