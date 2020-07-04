Spain puts 200,000 people in Catalonia again under lock and key after coronavirus spike

Spain has put approximately 200,000 people back under lock and key, but not limited to their homes, following an increase in coronavirus cases in the country, according to reports.

The peak in cases was reported in the county of Segria, in Catalonia. Residents were released until 4 p.m. Local time to enter the area, but authorities did not allow anyone to leave after noon on Saturday.

Segria is home to around 209,000 people in 38 municipalities, The Independent reported. County closure is currently indefinite.

"It is essential to act in this way," said Alba Verges, Minister of Health of Catalonia.

Data from the regional health ministry showed an increase of more than 200 cases on Friday, with cases linked to agricultural workers in rural areas, Sky News reported.

"We take a step back to protect ourselves and we will make all the decisions to stop the contagion," said Verges.

"We have decided to limit Segria due to data confirming too significant a growth in the number of COVID-19 infections," Catalan regional president Quim Torra said during a press conference.

Residents will be able to commute to and from work, but will need a certificate from their employer starting Tuesday. Meetings will be allowed, but will be restricted to 10 people or less, in both private and public spaces.

Travel through the county on highways will be allowed as long as drivers do not come or stop in the county.

Spain, at some point Europe's hot spot for the coronavirus pandemic, has managed to largely control the situation in its country. Blocking restrictions began to ease in late May, and the government has since watched the data to guide its plans.

If possible, officials want to avoid specific blocking measures such as those that were endured during the peak of infection.

Spain has confirmed around 251,000 total cases of coronavirus and suffered more than 28,000 deaths.