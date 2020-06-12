Spanish archaeologist Eliseo Gil sentenced to prison for falsifying his findings





Eliseo Gil, the former director of excavations at the Roman archaeological site Iruña-Veleia, received a prison sentence and a fine for having "manipulated" writings considered historical at the time, either by himself or "through third parties", according to the sentencing documents seen by CNN.

In 2005 and 2006, Gil announced that his team had found pieces of clay at the site, near the city of Vitoria-Gasteiz. in the Spanish Basque Country. The artifacts, he said, date from the 3rd century AD and contained Egyptian hieroglyphic references, representations of the crucifixion and signs of the Basque language, the Spanish newspaper El País reported.

At the time, the discovery was considered revolutionary and was thought to show the first written example of the Basque language, 800 years earlier than previous examples, El País reported.

However, two years later, a multidisciplinary committee of experts in linguistics, ancient history, archeology, chemistry and philology deemed the discovery false, the Reuters news agency reported.