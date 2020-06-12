Spanish archaeologist Eliseo Gil sentenced to prison for falsifying his findings

Eliseo Gil, the former director of excavations at the Roman archaeological site Iruña-Veleia, received a prison sentence and a fine for having "manipulated" writings considered historical at the time, either by himself or "through third parties", according to the sentencing documents seen by CNN.
In 2005 and 2006, Gil announced that his team had found pieces of clay at the site, near the city of Vitoria-Gasteiz. in the Spanish Basque Country. The artifacts, he said, date from the 3rd century AD and contained Egyptian hieroglyphic references, representations of the crucifixion and signs of the Basque language, the Spanish newspaper El País reported.

At the time, the discovery was considered revolutionary and was thought to show the first written example of the Basque language, 800 years earlier than previous examples, El País reported.

However, two years later, a multidisciplinary committee of experts in linguistics, ancient history, archeology, chemistry and philology deemed the discovery false, the Reuters news agency reported.
The experts who studied the pieces found inconsistencies such as the absence of syntax, modern spelling of words and names, and phrases inconsistent with the supposed period of time, El País previously pointed out.

According to the newspaper, experts in philology and ancient history questioned the appearance of Latin words with more modern characteristics, such as the use of the letter J in Jupiter instead of the Latin spelling, "Iupiter" or "Octavian Augustus" to refer to Emperor Augustus .

Initially, Gil and his team defended their controversial findings from the "big stir" they were causing.

In a statement seen on an archived version of the excavation team's website, which is no longer active, Gil and his team defended the findings, which they said consisted of "a voluminous set of graffiti – inscriptions and graffiti recorded in various media – of an exceptional nature of the texts and themes represented ".

In February, Gil maintained his innocence in statements made to the press.

On Wednesday, the head of a court in Vitoria-Gasteiz found Gil guilty of forgery and fraud, sentencing him to two years, three months and 23 days in prison.

