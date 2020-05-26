Spawn reboot producer mocks seismic event and says news is coming soon

After several years of talking and with no real movement in the project, it seems like the Spawn reboot may finally be gaining some strength. This, according to recent comments from Blumhouse Productions director Jason Blum. As the producer tells it, recently there have been many things with the film and there will be official news to come.

Todd McFarlane, who created Appear For his company, Image Comics, he signed a deal with Blumhouse to write and direct an R-rated reboot in June 2017. Since then, McFarlane has talked a lot about it, but nothing has materialized. Jason Blum, who is currently promoting the home video release of The invisible manHe was asked about it in a recent interview and provided a meaty update. This is what he had to say about it.

"I'm glad you asked. There has been a tremendous amount of activity on Spawn. There is no new news I'm going to reveal here, I'm sorry to tell you, but the title & # 39; Spawn & # 39 ;, I've been saying that word a lot in the last two or three weeks and we will have more news to come. But suffice it to say that it is in a very active development ".

Jamie Foxx teams up to star in the title role as Al Simmons, aka Appear. Jeremy Renner teamed up to play Twitch Williams at one point, but it remains unclear if that is still the case. Jason Blum was asked if he had just walked around the house saying "Spawn" to himself in the past few weeks. Blum, in response to the not-so-serious question, said this.

"I really want to make the movie, I wouldn't let it pass by myself, and it's an excellent question, but in this case, I've been talking to other people about it, but there has been a seismic event at Spawn." "

While all of that is vague, it seems like things are finally falling into place. Todd McFarlane has also been making fun of things going well recently. jester, who made over $ 1 billion worldwide and had a great night at the Oscars earlier this year, helped open the door for Appear, as McFarlane tells it. Suddenly, the properties of dark, R-rated comics are very attractive to studios.

Just before the general production shutdown, Todd McFarlane said he expects the film to be shot this year. The question is, has a major study been registered to partner in the project? Maybe a streaming service has picked it up? McFarlane, for his part, has insisted that he must direct the film and that it be rated R. He has also compared it more to Jaws, unlike a traditional superhero movie, as they say they hope to do it for $ 10 million or less. We will make sure to keep you informed as more details become available. This news reaches us through Comicbook.com.

