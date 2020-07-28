Speaker of the Judiciary Chamber involved in car accident this morning, delaying Barr's hearing

Attorney General William Barr is expected to be questioned today about the Justice Department's role in the forceful cleanup of Lafayette Square protesters that took place in June before President Trump's photo shoot outside the Church of San Juan.

Barr has repeatedly defended the actions of federal law enforcement officers.

In his CBS interview on "Face the Nation" in early June, Barr said the protesters were shocked that park police wanted a larger security perimeter around the White House, not to help the White House organize the back photo of President Trump.

However, the clearing turned into a jarring and violent spectacle, with federal law enforcement officers clashing with protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets about 30 minutes before a curfew was established in the capital of the nation. Barr was seen inspecting the crowd shortly before the police acted.

Barr, who has tried to distance himself from the official order to clear protesters, also claimed in June that protesters in Lafayette Square, which had become the center of attention for ongoing protests, were violent. There is no evidence of that claim, and CNN staff at the scene reported that the protesters were peaceful.

"They were not peaceful protesters. And that is one of the great lies that the media seems to be perpetuating at the moment," Barr said. "The park police were facing what they considered to be a very loud and non-conforming crowd. And shells were launched at the police."

Some background: As CNN previously reported, Barr appeared in Lafayette Square shortly before 6 p.m. ET, about an hour before Trump left the White House. In a scene that was captured by news cameras, Barr was flanked by a security detail, his chief of staff, and the head of the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel.

When Barr examined the situation around the park, some protesters saw and recognized him, and the screaming increased.

A Justice Department official previously told CNN that Barr had been told that police believed protesters were gathering rocks to throw at law enforcement, and while in the park, they threw bottles of water at him. .

CNN did not witness the launch of water bottles to the attorney general.