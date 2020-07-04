Special education teacher who coughed with a 1-year-old boy at a fired yogurt shop in the school district

A California special education teacher was fired from her school district after a video went viral when she allegedly intentionally coughed a 1-year-old boy in a yogurt shop.

The San Jose / Silicon Valley NAACP president told KTVU on Friday that the teacher had been fired by the Oak Grove School District where she worked.

After a video of the incident went viral, an online petition was created and circulated calling for her to be fired.

School officials said they would not tolerate the conduct of any employee who could compromise a child's safety, according to Fox 29 reports.

Police were looking for the unidentified woman who they say assaulted the boy after having a dispute with the baby's mother on June 12.

The suspect was queuing in Yogurtland in front of a mother and her son, who were in a stroller.

Police say the woman was upset that the mother was not maintaining adequate social distancing, so she removed her face mask, approached the baby's face and coughed 2-3 times, according to a press release from the Department of San José Police.

The mother, Mireya Mora, told ABC7 News that she believes the attack was racially motivated.

"I think this woman may be racist because the family in front of her is white. My grandmother and I are Hispanic and she began to tell me about my distance and to harass me and my son once I started to speak Spanish with my grandmother," Mora said. .