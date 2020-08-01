Special needs teenager released after being jailed for not doing schoolwork

A Michigan teenager held in juvenile detention since mid-May for violating probation by failing to complete her online courses was released on Friday.

The 15-year-old girl, identified only as Grace, was released to her mother around 5 p.m. after the Michigan Court of Appeals overturned his initial sentence, ProPublica Illinois reported.

He spent 78 days at a juvenile facility in Pontiac after an Oakland County family court judge revoked his probation on previous assault and robbery charges, ProPublica reported earlier this month.

Judge Mary Ellen Brennan considered her a "community threat" because she had failed to turn in assignments when her schools switched to remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The case involving Grace, a black student with special needs who suffers from ADHD, raised national concerns about the juvenile court system and accusations of racial prejudice.

More than 300,000 people signed an online petition calling for his release.

Michigan lawmakers and school board members called for his release, and federal representatives called for the intervention of the US Department of Education and the US Department of Justice.

There were also several protests outside the court where the case was heard.

He will now be released, under house arrest, during his appeal or "additional order" pending from the Court of Appeals, ProPublica reported.

A statement released on behalf of Grace and her mother said: "They are both extremely and deeply grateful for the great amount of support from across the country, and for the release of Grace; she is eager to be with her family."

"We are euphoric. We are very pleased that Grace is going home, "said Grace's other attorney, Jonathan Biernat.

"It is amazing that I can sleep at home tonight."