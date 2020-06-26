Special Prosecutor will investigate the death of Elijah McClain in 2019 in police custody

Colorado officials reopened an investigation Thursday in the case of an unarmed black man who died after being strangled by police who detained him because he was "suspicious."

The 2019 death of Elijah McClain, 23, drew new attention amid national protests against racism and police brutality sparked by the May 25 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Posts about McClain have flooded social media in recent weeks. A petition calling for an in-depth investigation into his death and for the officers involved to be removed from service garnered more than 3 million signatures in three weeks.

Amid mounting outrage, Governor Jared Polis named Attorney General Phil Weiser on Thursday to investigate McClain's death and possibly prosecute those involved.

"Elijah McClain should be alive today, and we owe it to his family to take this step and raise the quest for justice on his behalf to state concern," Polis said in a statement.

On August 24, McClain was on his way home to Aurora after buying iced tea at a corner store for his cousin when police detained him, McClain's younger sister Samara McClain told The Denver Post shortly after. of his death.

Police said they had received a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask and waving his arms while walking down a street.

Body camera images showed a police officer getting out of his car, approaching McClain and saying, “Stop there. Stop. Stop. … I have the right to stop you because you suspect. "

Officers said McClain refused to stop walking and defended himself when they tried to stop him.

The video shows the police officers trying to contain McClain as he begs them to let him go and says, "You guys started arresting me, and I was stopping my music to listen."

"Let me go. I'm an introvert. Please respect the limits I'm talking about, ”McClain is heard to say.

Those words have appeared in dozens of social media posts demanding justice for the young man.

One of the cops put McClain in a stranglehold, cutting the blood to the brain.

A paramedic also gave McClain 500 milligrams of the sedative ketamine to calm him, and he suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital.

He was declared brain dead on August 27 and removed from life support three days later.

A forensic pathologist was unable to determine what exactly led to his death, but said that the physical exertion during the confrontation likely contributed.

McClain's younger sister Samara said she often wore masks when she was out because she had a blood condition that made her cool easily.

Her brother was a massage therapist who planned to go to college, he said.

The police department put the three officers on leave, but they forcibly returned when District Attorney Dave Young said there was insufficient evidence to support them.

Ultimately, while I may share the vast public opinion that the death of Elijah McClain could have been prevented, it is not my role to file criminal charges based on opinion, but rather on the revealed evidence of the investigation and applicable Colorado law, "Young said shortly before Polis ordered the investigation reopened.

In his statement, Polis said McClain's friends "describe him as a gentle peacemaker who worked as a masseuse and enjoyed playing the violin."

Polis said he had spoken to McClain's mother and was touched by her description of her son as a "responsible and curious child … who could inspire the darkest soul."

