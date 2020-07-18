Specialized teams will be key for Rangers vs. Hurricanes

It was largely a muscle memory exercise when the Rangers held power-play drills and penalties to cancel practice on Friday, but there was more to it than that.

Because when it all starts in two weeks, the work of the specialized teams will be critical in the best-of-five against Carolina, against whom the Blueshirts were 5-for-15 in the power game while killing 14-of-16 in the four-sweep game. regular season.

"It really can be the difference in winning a series," said David Quinn. "Obviously, our numbers look good against them, but sometimes the numbers can be misleading. There are things we can get out of the games we play against them, but we are going to have to reset everything and be ready to go.

"It is just a completely different ball of wax right now. We have to make sure that we are thorough and clear about what is expected of our death penalty (and power game)."

The power play, which had a 29-for-90 streak in 31 games from December 27 to March 7 before going 0-for-9 in the last three games, presents the four-right look with Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider (left-handed), Ryan Strome and Tony DeAngelo in the first unit, with Pavel Buchnevich, Kaapo Kakko, Filip Chytil, Adam Fox and Jacob Trouba in the second.

"In a playoff series there is no time to be really hot and cold. You really want to try and run," Strome said. "I think the most important thing is to practice right now. This was our first day and I think if you ask Coaches, it could have been the best thing we've moved the puck in a practice all year round, so obviously it's a great sign. "

Everything seems so routine on ice. But in the room where the team prepares for practice, or before reaching that room, there are differences, even if not so many.

"We have an NHL application (and a questionnaire) that we have to complete in the morning, we have a thermometer (to take the temperature) that we have to do," Strome said. “We got to the track wearing a mask and then the temperature and symptoms were checked. Every other day we have to sit in the parking lot and do our COVID test before entering the arena.

“When we go to the (cafeteria), we take (pre-made) food and have to eat it outside. That is obviously unique, but the rest is normal. We have to follow the proper protocols, but with all the equipment tested and we are like a family here in our own bubble that when we are working or on the ice, everything is quite normal.

"There is nothing too crazy," said the center. "All these things with masks and protocols, we are sacrificing maybe five or 10 minutes of our day to live a fairly normal life. So I think the boys are quite happy with the way things are going and we have been very lucky with the results of our tests.

"We have to keep doing the right things and stay healthy, and hopefully we can continue to play hockey."