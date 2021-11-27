What is the expected release date for Spellbound?

“‘Spellbound’ Trailer: Is it out yet?

What is the star cast of Spellbound?

Sydney Park as Elian

Tom Holland as Juju Elian’s boyfriends

Maya Rudolph as Pink

Josh Gad as Blue

Jason Sudeikis as Weasley who gets angry at Elian and Juju

About the production of Spellbound:

What is Spellbound all about?

Spellbound Cast, Director, and More:

Spellbound is the story of Elian, who is a teenager. She has magical powers that help her family in time of need. There are times when people want to divide her kingdom, but she uses her magical powers to stop them. A book is called “Split.” Elian is a teenager. When she used her magical power, some could hurt her family. The story is set in a world with magic. A girl must break the spell that has made her kingdom into two worlds.The movie, Spellbound, does not have an upcoming release date for the USA. The film will be released on November 11th, 2022 in the United States.The movie company Paramount announced that they will start making cartoons. They decided to do this three years after the president of Skydance Media started a partnership with Ilion Animation Studios in Madrid. Holly Edwards said, “Spellbound create worlds and characters that we know will resonate with people. It’s so exciting for me to see my team of creative people working around the clock and across the world to make these pictures.We are not sure when the trailer will come out. It is coming out in 2022, but we hope it comes out before then. We will update this post as soon as there is any confirmation about the trailer coming out. This movie will come out on November 11, 2022. It has been acquired by Apple for release on Apple TV+. We are not sure if it will be in theaters. But Skydance Animation and Apple have partnered for this film and other films in the future, too.On April 2, 2020, composer Alan Menken revealed that he is working with John Lasseter on a film. The movie will be called Spellbound and it will be directed by Vicky Jenson. It has a screenplay written by Lauren Hyne, Elizabeth Martin, and Linda Woolverton. music.“Spellbound” is an animated movie. It’s about a girl who is stuck in a kingdom that has been split into two. She needs to break the spell and bring everyone together again. The story is about a girl named Elian who has magical powers. She uses them to make sure the kingdom is safe. The idea of the show sounds familiar, but don’t be fooled. The people behind “Spellbound” are good at making shows. The film has many interesting and exciting parts. It is a touching story for kids who are growing up. It is also an exciting movie with lots of fun things in it.The cast of “Spellbound” has not yet been announced, but we know about the creatives who are behind the movie. The animated musical is made by the people who made “Shrek.” They are called Vicky Jenson and David Lipman. They’ll be working with a script written by writers who wrote Mulan, Beauty and the Beast, and Lion King. Familiar names you’ll recognize from the Disney corner of the world are Oscar-winning songwriter, Alan Menken. the composer behind Disney classics, including “The Little Mermaid” and “Aladdin,” Menken will provide the score and original songs, with lyrics by Glenn Slater (“Tangled”). Chris Montan (“Frozen”) will serve as producer. This movie has some influence from the Pixar leader John Lasseter. He is helping to lead Skydance Animations with Holly Edwards. Lasseter’s hiring was a controversial decision because he was fired from Disney after accusations of sexual harassment.