Spider-Man 3 reportedly to feature something fans have wanted to see for a while

The long-established rule for comics and their adaptations for the big screen is that no one really remains dead, with the notable exceptions of Batman's parents and parents. SpidermanIt's Uncle Ben. While Warner Bros. seems happy to show us the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne over and over, twice in the past four years in both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and jester, Marvel Studios has so far resisted the temptation to retread familiar terrain with Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

While Uncle Ben has been mentioned multiple times in the MCU Spiderman In the franchise, the studio made a conscious decision not to represent the driving force behind Peter's decision to become a friendly neighbor superhero in live action for the third time, presumably because they are more than aware that everyone knows the story of the origin of the character, and we have already seen it happen twice before.

However, the fact that Uncle Ben does not appear in the flesh has robbed fans of one of the most important and iconic moments in the history of Spidey, namely, the speech & # 39; with great power carries great responsibility & # 39; and Tony Stark apparently assumed the role of & # 39; father & # 39; figure that meets a premature disappearance & # 39;, it seemed that we could never hear it pronounced as part of the MCU.

Click to enlarge

It seems that this is not the case, because we have heard from our sources, the same ones that they told us about the She hulk and Ms. Marvel shows to be in process for Disney Plus before any of them was confirmed Spider man 3 It will present the famous dialogue, except this time Peter will be the one to say it.

According to our information, the title hero will utter the words to whoever the movie's villain is, presumably in a sincere attempt to try to get them to stop his nefarious plan. While it's true that it would be a bit odd to hear Peter citing Uncle Ben's most famous sound, the MCU is well known for taking new twists on iconic comic book moments, and this would be a way of finally “ with great power comes a great responsibility & # 39; & # 39; in the franchise without repeating Spider-Man & # 39; s origin story for the third time.